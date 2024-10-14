Pokemon Gen 10 Leak May Reveal Game’s Setting

Game Freak — the developer behind Pokemon — was recently hacked. As a result, a metric ton of information about the future of the series, and more, has leaked online. Included is some information about the next mainline Pokemon game, Pokemon Gen 10 as it has been tentatively dubbed by the Internet. Included in these details is some information about the game’s setting.

To this end, those that did not enjoy Pokemon Omega Ruby and Sapphire due to their being too much water may not enjoy the next mainline installment, if this leak is to be believed. As Centro Leaks — citing leaked files in the Game Freak hack — notes, the region of Gen 10 is set to be an archipelago of many islands. This is also something well-known Pokemon leaker, Riddler Khu, also previously teased.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the details on the game’s region. How many islands make up the archipelago, for example, is not noted. Meanwhile, it is also unclear how much of the map will require water traversing.

For those that don’t know, an archipelago is simply a name for a chain or collection of islands. Some real-world examples include The Bahamas, the Maldives, and Japan.

This wouldn’t be the first time a Pokemon game had a more island setting, but depending on how many islands make up this archipelago, the setting could end up being quite different than any previous setting from any previous game.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. For now, this is just a leak, not official news. While it is clear this was, or even is, the plan for the next mainline Pokemon game, things change in development all the time. Especially with so much of this game leaked, it is possible Game Freak will go back to the drawing board, though this will only happen if the game’s not too far along in development, which doesn’t appear to be the case.

