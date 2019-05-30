Pokemon Go Brings Back Adventure Week for a Third Year

Pokemon Go‘s annual Adventure Week is back for a third straight year. The popular mobile game announced that it would be bringing back its annual event centered around Rock-type Pokemon and exploration. As with past years, Rock-type Pokemon will appear more often during Adventure Week, including Geodude, Rhyhorn, Omanyte, Aron, Lileep, and Anorith. In addition, certain Rock-type Pokemon will also start hatching from 2 KM eggs during the event. Players will also have the chance of finding Shiny versions of Onix, Lileep, and Anorith in the wild. The event will also come with limited time Field Research quests and a wave of new Rock-type Raid bosses.

In addition to the increased spawn rates of Rock-type Pokemon, Pokemon Go players will also get big bonuses for walking around during the event. Players will get a 4x Buddy Candy bonus and can earn 10x the XP for spinning new PokeStops (marked on the overworld map with a halo around the PokeStop.) Plus, players who walk 50 KM using Adventure Sync during the event will get a whopping 50,000 Stardust and 15 Rare Candies.

Adventure Week was started in 2017 and was one of the game’s first non-holiday themed events. The event is popular mostly due to its increased amount of Buddy Candy, which usually allows players to quickly stock up on Candies for Pokemon they either need to power up or evolve.

Adventure Week will start on June 4th at 1 PM and run until June 11th at 1 PM. We’ll report whether Pokemon Go decides to toss any big surprises on us when the event starts next week.