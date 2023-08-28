Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Name and Community Day Classic Event

With Pokemon Go Fest 2023 now in the books, Niantic is looking ahead to a new season. While full details have not been revealed, the new Pokemon Go season will be titled Adventures Abound. As previously revealed, the new season will see the debut of Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pokemon Go's official Twitter account released two teasers today, which featured the silhouettes for a pair of Paldean Pokemon: Floragato and Quaquaval. The teasers both featured the new season's title, which means a full reveal will likely arrive within the next few days!

What can we expect from Pokemon Go Adventures Abound?

From everything revealed thus far, players can likely expect to see at least 11 Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier this summer, Niantic revealed a piece of anniversary art featuring several Pokemon that aren't currently available in the game. The art included the three Paldean starters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Combined with today's teasers, we can expect to see the starters and their evolved forms in Adventures Abound. In addition to those 9 Pokemon, Pokemon Go will likely be getting Paldean Wooper and its evolved form, Clodsire. Like the Paldean starters, Wooper also appeared in the anniversary artwork, so it's a safe bet it will be in the game soon.

Unfortunately, no other Paldean Pokemon have been teased. The game previously added Gimmighoul and its evolved form, Gholdengo, but players needed to connect Pokemon Go to a copy of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in order to obtain them. It's possible that could change during Adventures Abound, and Niantic could make the two Pokemon more widely available. For now, fans will just have to wait and see.

What Community Day events will be in Pokemon Go Adventures Abound?

Earlier this month, Niantic revealed a Community Day schedule for Pokemon Go's next season. Two events are set to take place in September: a Community Day Classic on Saturday, September 2nd, and a traditional Community Day event on Saturday, September 23rd. We still don't know what to expect on either of these dates, but Niantic released a third teaser today, including one for the Community Day Classic. The brief video shows a breath of fire, and a cry that seems to belong to Charmander. Charmander has gotten the Community Day treatment a few times in the past, but for those still in need of a Shiny Charizard, it should be a welcome opportunity.

As of this writing, we don't have any additional details about the event, and we don't know which Featured Attack Charizard will have; the first Charmander Community Day featured Blast Burn as a Featured Attack, while a Community Day event in 2020 had the Featured Attack Dragon Breath.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Pokemon Go? Which Paldean Pokemon are you hoping to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!