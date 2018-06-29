Pokemon Go Gives Players a Chance to Unlock a Special Articuno Event

Pokemon Go is planning a double dose of events for the first full weekend of July, but only if players can complete over 15 million Field Research tasks this weekend.

Pokemon Go is traveling to Dortmund Germany for the first of three special live events. This weekend’s Safari Zone event will give players in Dortmund a chance to capture Corsola and Shiny Rosalia. Players who aren’t attending this weekend’s event can still participate by taking part in this weekend’s Global Challenge.

Players at the Safari Zone will need to complete 100,000 Research Tasks, while players in each one of Pokemon Go‘s three global regions (Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region) will be tasked to complete five million Research tasks over the next two days. Each region will unlock a different bonus provided they complete their Global Challenge by July 1st.

If all four areas (the Safari Zone and three regions) complete their respective Global Challenge, Pokemon Go will hold a special “Articuno Day” mini-event on July 7th. Articuno will appear in Raid Battles for a three hour window, and players will even have a chance to capture a Shiny Articuno, which has never appeared before in the game. Players will also get five raid passes for spinning a Photo Disc at a gym to help them participate in multiple raids during the event.

Players will also unlock a variety of XP bonuses for completing the Global Challenge, which will last all of last week.

Articuno Day will be followed by July’s Community Day event, another three hour mini-event in which players have a chance to capture mass amounts of Squirtle and evolve them into Blastoise with a special move.

The next Global Challenge will take place on July 14th and 15th during Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago. A third Global Challenge will take place later this summer.

