Pokemon Go Announces Galarian Zigzagoon as August Community Day Pokemon

Pokemon Go has officially announced Galarian Zigzagoon as next month's Community Day Pokemon. Niantic has confirmed that the Galarian version of Zigzagoon would be next month's featured Community Day Pokemon, with the Community Day taking place on August 13th from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Any Galarian Linoone evolved into Obstagoon during this time period will know the Charged move Obstruct, which raises Obstagoon's defense and lowers the opponent's defense. While Galarian Zigzagoon is already in Pokemon Go, this Pokemon was previously only available through raids and 7 KM eggs. The Shiny version of Galarian Zigzagoon was also previously obtainable through raids, although Community Day presents a much easier opportunity to obtain this usually rare Pokemon.

Although Galarian Zigzagoon might not be the most exciting choice for a Community Day, it actually should be an exciting time for players. Not only is Obstagoon a meta-relevant Pokemon, players can also obtain a usually rare Shiny Pokemon more easily, and the event comes with multiple bonuses such as triple Catch Stardust and double Candy for catching Pokemon.

Pokemon Go is also continuing its 4-Star Raid and group catching experiments from previous Community Days. Galarian Linoone will appear in special 4-Star raids after the event wraps up, while players can trigger the appearance of wild Galarian Linoone by catching enough Galarian Zigzagoon near a Lured PokeStop.

It's rumored that August will see the arrival of the Galarian Legendary Birds, so it's also possible that Community Day will serve as the backdrop for the appearance of the Galarian Legendary Pokemon. Community Days often feature big crowds, so players may want to hit up a local park if the Galarian Birds do make an appearance next month.

