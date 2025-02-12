Pokemon Go Beloved Buddies Research: Should You Pick Candela or Arlo?

The Beloved Buddies event in Pokemon Go is live now through Valentine’s Day weekend. This latest event gives players an exciting opportunity to Shiny hunt, but it also comes with a pretty hefty Timed Research. And naturally, Niantic can’t be too generous with the rewards. They’re asking us to choose between teaming up with Candela or Investigating Arlo. Before trainers choose a path in this Beloved Buddies Timed Research, they’ll want to review the tasks and rewards to see which one works best for their goals and playstyle.

Branching paths like this one are fairly common in Pokemon Go Timed Research. Often, Niantic doesn’t reveal much about the two paths before players choose a route. That can make it frustrating when trying to choose between them. That’s especially true when one path, such as Candela’s, requires in-person tasks like trading a Pokemon with another player. Players have from February 11th until the event ends on Saturday, February 15th to complete all Timed Research tasks before they expire.

The Beloved Buddies event in Pokemon Go

Before choosing between Candela and Arlo, players will need to complete the first three Beloved Buddies Timed Research Tasks. These are as follows:

Catch 15 Pokemon

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms

Explore 2 KM

These are pretty straightforward during an active Pokemon Go play session, which means many players will arrive at the branching path choices pretty quickly.

Candela vs. Arlo Pokemon Go Beloved Buddies Timed Research Path Tasks & Rewards

Unlike some branching research in Pokemon Go, the tasks and rewards between the Candela and Arlo are pretty different. Sometimes, the main differences are one or two rewards, but in this case, nearly every task is different between the two options. So, to help trainers decide whether to help Candela or investigate Arlo in the Beloved Buddies Timed Research, here is a breakdown of the tasks and rewards for both paths.

The Timed Research path selection screen in Pokemon Go

Choose Candela

The Candela path includes encounters with Luvdisc, Dunsparce, Rapidash, and Shelder. However, it requires a bit of a muliplayer approach. Players will need to add a new friend in the game, send gifts, and trade a Pokemon. As trading requires being in person with another player, this path could prove tricky for some Pokemon Go fans.

Tier 2 Tasks & Rewards

Earn 10 Hearts with Your Buddy – 500 Stardust

Earn a Candy Exploring with Your Buddy – Luvdisc Encounter

Make a New Friend – 2 Poffins

Completing this tier will earn players 2000 XP and an encounter with Dunsparce.

Tier 3 Tasks & Rewards

Play with Your Buddy 5 Times – 10 Ultra Balls

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 500 Stardust

Trade a Pokemon – Shellder Encounter

Completing this tier will earn players 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, and a Rapidash encounter.

Choose Arlo

Investigating Arlo is more of a Team Go Rocket task list, but it’s also much more friendly to solo players. The tasks focus on catching and transferring Pokemon, as well as battling Team Go Rocket. Reward encounters for choosing Arlo include Cubone, Shadow Diglett, Slowpoke, and Scizor. For those unable to meet up and trade in person, Arlo is the best path for the Beloved Buddies Timed Research.

Tier 2 Tasks & Rewards

Catch 15 Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Transfer 5 Pokemon – Cubone Encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 1 Rocket Radar

Finishing all three tasks in this tier will earn players 2000 XP and an encounter with Shadow Diglett.

Tier 3 Tasks & Rewards

Catch 25 Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Transfer 15 Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – Slowpoke Encounter

Completing this tier will earn players 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, and a Scizor encounter.

Ultimately, the right path will depend on which Pokemon players want to catch and which tasks they’d rather complete. However, this time around Candela’s path will be pretty tricky for those without local friends to trade with.

