Pokemon Go’s Next Shiny Debut Will Keep Players Busy

The number of brand-new Pokemon added to Pokemon Go has slowed down in recent years. Thus, many players have turned their focus to Shiny hunting, trying to fill their Shiny dex as new variants emerge. Niantic is steadily adding more Shiny Pokemon, and each debut brings Shiny hunters another target. With the Scattered to the Winds event, Pokemon Go is about to debut a complicated Shiny. Vivillon already has multiple forms for players to collect by pinning postcards from different regions, and now, Shiny Vivillon adds another layer to the challenge.

The Scattered to the Winds event in Pokemon Go arrives on Thursday, February 18th at 10 AM local time and runs through February 20th at 8 PM local time. This event will bring in the debut of Shiny Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon. A new Shiny trio arriving in the game is always exciting, but Vivillon isn’t just any Shiny Pokemon. Its multiple variants make this an extra involved challenge for dedicated Shiny hunters.

Shiny Vivillon Dex

In Pokemon Go, players can collect a total of 18 different Vivillon patterns. Each is associated with a different region, and the only way to get them all is to befriend and exchange gifts with players from those areas. Many longtime Pokemon Go fans are still working towards this goal, and adding Shiny Vivillon potentially makes things even harder. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are Shiny versions for each of Vivillon’s different patterns. If this proves true for Pokemon Go, as well, the game is getting 20 Shiny Pokemon for the price of one debut.

How to Get Shiny Scatterbug in Pokemon Go

Alas, the Shiny debut will not magically add Scatterbug to the wild. The only way to get Scatterbug enounters in Pokemon Go will still be through collecting and pinning postcards from the different regions. That said, the Shiny odds will be boosted during the debut event, so pinning postcards from February 18th to February 20th will be essential for Shiny hunters.

To go along with the increased Shiny odds, the gifting limits will be increased temporarily during the Pokemon Go Scattered to the Winds event. Players will be able to open up to 40 gifts a day, or 60 if they have the Eggs-pedition Access ticket for February. To encounter a Scatterbug from a specific region, players need to pin 3, 9, or 15 postcards from that area, depending on how often they’ve encountered that region’s Scatterbug before. So, Shiny hunting is going to require trainers to open a lot of gifts!

Scatterbug chases a gift in Pokemon Go

Once a trainer catches Shiny Scatterbug, they will need to evolve it into Shiny Spewpa and eventually Shiny Vivillon. This will take a good amount of Scatterbug Candies, as you need 25 to evolve each Spewpa, then 100 more to reach the Vivillon evolutionary stage. Clearly, this Shiny hunt will be a bit more involved than some Shiny debuts in Pokemon Go.

Along with the increased Shiny odds for Scatterbug, the Scattered to the Winds event will bring more Shiny Pidgey to the wild as well. Players will see plenty of other bird and bug Pokemn in the wild, with boosted spawn rates for Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Wurmple, and Starly. Of these, all can be Shiny, though only Pidgey will have boosted odds during the event.

Are you excited to Shiny hunt Vivillon in Pokemon Go? Let us know in the comments!