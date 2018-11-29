‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Brock and Misty Outfits

Pokemon Go has added new avatar options based on two of the Pokemon franchise’s most popular human characters.

Last night, Pokemon Go announced that they had added avatar outfits based on Brock and Misty’s clothes in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee. Brock and Misty, of course, are the gym leaders of the Pewter City and Cerulean City gyms and are Ash’s first traveling companions in the Pokemon anime series. Brock and Misty both appear in Pokemon: Let’s Go, as the new games are set in the Kanto region.

In celebration of the arrival of #PokemonLetsGo, avatar items inspired by familiar Gym Leaders from the Kanto region are now available for purchase in the Style Shop. Do you know who these avatar items are inspired by? 😉 pic.twitter.com/89onTKmWLH — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 29, 2018

Since the outfits come from the new game, players might note that they look a little different from Brock and Misty’s traditional looks. The Brock outfit is a vest and cargo pants set similar to what Brock wore in later seasons of the Pokemon anime, but the Misty outfit is a a life preserver vest/jean short combo that has only appeared in the most recent Pokemon game.

Both outfits can be purchased from Pokemon Go‘s in-game store for 550 coins.

This is the latest crossover between Pokemon Go and Pokemon: Let’s Go. Not only does Pokemon: Let’s Go use elements of Pokemon Go for its Pokemon encounter system, the two games can also be connected so that Pokemon can be transferred from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go. Players can also use the Poke Ball Plus controller to connect to Pokemon Go and use it to catch Pokemon while on the move.

For those looking for more Brock and Misty content, keep your eye on the Pokemon anime. The pair are set to make their return to the series in an episode airing in Japan in December.