Pokemon Go Just Made Two Shiny Pokemon Easier to Catch, And You Can Find Them Right Now

Pokemon Go has an absolutely packed August, with plenty of events going on, and lots of opportunities for players to snag the Shiny versions of multiple Pokemon. The month may have just started up, but a new event just kicked off, and players might want to take advantage of some increased Shiny rates that are happening as of this writing. The event in question is called Sweet Swarm, and it’s running now through Wednesday, August 6th at 11:59 p.m. local time. During the next few days, lucky players might encounter two particular Shiny Pokemon: Combee and Swirlix.

As with the recent Fossil Research Day, Pokemon Go is not making these Shiny Pokemon available in the wild. If you want a chance at encountering Combee or Swirlix while Shiny rates are increased, you’ll have to complete Field Research and Timed Research that will be available. Through August 4th at 11:59 p.m. local time, the game will have Timed Research that rewards players with multiple Swirlix encounters. Then, between August 5th at midnight through August 6th at 11:59 p.m., there will be Timed Research centered around Combee. During the event, Lure Modules will also attract the two Pokemon, and they’ll last for an hour rather than the standard 30 minutes.

image of shiny swirlix in pokemon home, courtesy of the pokemon company

Of these two Shiny Pokemon, Swirlix is the one most worth seeking out. The Pokemon’s standard white and pink color scheme gets swapped out for brown and tan. Not only does that color scheme carry over to its evolved form Slurpuff, it actually looks a little more pronounced. Shiny Combee isn’t bad, though its differences largely come down to shading. Rather than the normal yellow, Shiny Combee and Vespiquen have more of a burnt orange coloration. There are certainly worse Shiny Pokemon out there!

Shiny Pokemon don’t offer any actual advantage over their normally colored counterparts. At the end of the day, a Shiny Pokemon is just as useful in Gyms, Raids, and PvP as the standard version. However, their rarity has given them a lot of appeal among players, and has ever since the Shiny concept was introduced back in Pokemon Gold and Silver. It certainly helps when it has a unique variation on the standard look, and some specific Shiny Pokemon have become beloved over the years.

Following the Sweet Swarm event, Pokemon Go players will have a lot to look forward to throughout August. Between Hatch Days, a new Go Pass, the arrival of Shadow Kyogre in Shadow Raids, and a big Eternatus themed finale, there are lots of reasons to keep playing through the end of the summer. Of course, Shiny hunters will also want to be playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this month, as the Nintendo Switch games are currently hosting their own Shiny event, which will be running over the next few weeks.

Are you planning to seek out Shiny Swirlix or Shiny Combee? What do you think of all the Pokemon events happening in August?