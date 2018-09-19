Pokemon Go Reveals Deoxys as Next EX Raid Boss

Pokemon Go has sent out a notification revealing Deoxys as the game’s next EX Raid Boss.

Multiple players have reported receiving a notification from Pokemon Go stating that Deoxys will be the next EX Raid Boss. EX Raids are a special type of raids that require an invitation to participate in. They’re the most controversial part of Pokemon Go, as players can only receive invitations by battling in raids at specific gyms, a mechanic that most casual players take issue with.

While some players have expressed scepticism at the early reports, a video posted to Twitter clearly shows the notification via screen capture:

Mewtwo was previously the game’s EX Raid Boss, but Pokemon Go announced plans to make Mewtwo available to all players later this week. Deoxys is a worthy successor to Mewtwo, as he could eclipse Mewtwo as the strongest attacker in the game.

Deoxys is a Psychic-Type Mythical Pokemon with four distinct forms, each centered around a different type of stat. All four forms were added to Pokemon Go‘s server earlier in the summer, although we still don’t know how they’ll be implemented in the game. Deoxys’s signature move Psycho Boost is already programmed into the game, although it’s a rather disappointing attack.

Getting Deoxys should be a little bit easier for players who don’t have time to raid every single day. A recent update to Pokemon Go allows players to share their EX Raid pass with one other player, giving twice as many players a chance to battle and capture the powerful Pokemon found in the raids.

Pokemon Go has yet to make an announcement about the new EX Raids outside of the notification. We’re guessing more details about Deoxys and its various forms will be available soon.