Pokemon Go Ending Support for Some Devices Soon

It’s been almost 10 years since Pokemon Go first made its way onto the phones of many Pokemon fans. The AR mobile game has undergone a number of changes since those initial days of chasing down the rare Dratini spawn in hoards. Niantic has continued to add new features to the game, to the point that it’s nearly unrecognizable compared with the app many downloaded back in 2016. With more planned updates and new features on the horizon, some players may soon lose access to Pokemon Go entirely.

Battery draining aside, Pokemon Go has generally been able to run well enough on many older devices. However, Niantic recently announced that support is ending for a number of devices, starting in March 2025. The stated reason for the end of support is to allow Niantic to “focus resources on supporting newer operating systems and technologies.” Whatever new features may be on the horizon, apparently Niantic plans to take advantage of newer operating systems, leaving some fans in the dust.

The end of support will primarily affect Android users, as Niantic plans to stop supporting all 32-bit Android devices in 2025. According to their blog post about the change, all iOS users and anyone on a 64-bit Android device will not be impacted. Support for 32-bit Android devices will be phased out in waves, beginning in March 2025. The change will begin with Android devices that downloaded Pokemon Go from the Samsung Galaxy Store, with those who downloaded from the Google Play Store to follow in June 2025.

The devices that lose support will be completely unable to access Pokemon Go by the specified dates. Trainers will no longer be able to log in to the game or access it at all. The list provided by Niantic includes the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, Note 3, J3

Sony Xperia Z2, Z3

Motorola Moto G (1st generation), Nexus 6

LG Fortune, Tribute

OnePlus One

HTC One (M8)

ZTE Overture 3

Certain Android devices released before 2015

Trainers using 32-bit Android devices will no longer be able to access their Pokemon Go accounts once support ends. Most Android phones released prior to 2015 are 32-bit versions, so if a player has an older model, it is likely that it may be losing Pokemon Go access this year.

Don’t risk losing hard-earned PokeCoins

Players using one of these devices should plan ahead now to avoid losing their PokeCoins and items. To continue playing, trainers will need a newer device. But even if they don’t intend to upgrade right away, they should be sure to keep track of their account login data so they will be able to access their old account when logging in on a new device. It may be a good idea to link the account to ensure backup access by adding Google or another supported option.

As of now, not much has been shared about what new features may be implemented that led to the decision to end support for older devices. However, recent revamps like the updated encounter backgrounds and the continued push to utilize AR features make it likely that Niantic has more AR plans in the future that may require players to be using more modern devices.