Pokemon GO Brought Back a Highly Requested Feature, but There’s a Catch

Pokemon GO trainers were thrilled when Niantic introduced a feature that let players join Raids right from their friend list. Suddenly, it was easier than ever to find and join Raids remotely, by simply browsing for a buddy who happened to be after the same Studded Jacket Snorlax or Toxtricity. And then, when Pokemon GO fans needed it most, this quality of life improvement vanished. Players were devastated at the loss, which came just as suddenly as the surprise improvement itself. But not all hope is lost!

Trainers mourned those At A Raid friend list features in a serious and sometimes hilarious way, with many old memes resurfacing to bid farewell to an app improvement that was gone too soon. Many assumed that friends list raids were never intended to be a longtime improvement, but just something special for GO Wild Area. Whether or not that’s true, players may never know, but now, Friend List raiding has returned.

Niantic hasn’t been known for responding quickly to player outcries, but their response to their fans has improved in recent months. Pokemon GO players have seen more apology makeup events than ever before this past year, so it’s quite possible that bringing back friend list raiding is a response to the community’s strong reaction to losing yet another helpful Remote Raid feature. However, it could also be the case that Niantic always intended to keep this feature around and simply took it offline to make a few tweaks after the stress test that was a massive weekend event.

“At A Raid” Friend List Filter Returns to Pokemon GO, With Adjustments

At any rate, players can once again filter their friend list to see who among their pals is “At A Raid.” However, Pokemon GO never gives us too much of a good thing, and the feature isn’t returning without a few changes. While players are excited to see that filter return, they’ll soon run up against a few barriers that make it a little bit less thrilling than its initial debut.

The major changes to the returning friend list raid feature include:

Trainers who join via the Friend List can no longer invite other trainers to join

Trainers who join via the Friend List must wind up in the same Lobby as their friend. If the Lobby is full, players will be kicked out rather than added to a new Lobby

Nearby Feature means players can only join their friends participating in local raids – not Remote raids.

While these may seem like minor tweaks, it will make things far more difficult during busy events and for rural trainers alike. A friend playing Pokemon GO in a busy area might well see their lobby fill before other trainers are able to partake from the friend list. And inviting other people is a great way to fill up lobbies and ensure victory, so that’s quite a loss from what the initial rollout gave players.

It’s nice that trainers can once again join their friends in Raids from the friend list, but many Pokemon GO trainers are understandably upset at these changes to what many viewed as a great addition to the game. As one player puts it, “They can’t add a good worldwide-type feature without nerfing it” while another sums it up nicely with “In other words, they once again removed the fun of it.”