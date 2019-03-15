‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Spring Equinox Event

Pokemon Go has announced plans for a Spring Equinox event, which will begin on March 19th. The new event will feature a swap of the regional Pokemon Solrock and Lunatone (each of which appear on three continents) along with increased spawns of certain Grass-type Pokemon like Oddish, Exeggcute, Sunkern, and Shroomish. In addition, Pokemon Go is adding two new moves, which likely will have either buff or debuff effects. Players will also have the opportunity to complete limited-time Grass-type Field Research and challenge Grass-type Pokemon Raid Bosses in gyms. You can see the tweet announcing the event below:

🌱 Spring is coming for Trainers in the northern hemisphere.

🍂 Autumn starts soon for those in the southern hemisphere.

Our equinox event starts soon for all!

Get ready for some Grass-type Pokémon themed adventures!

Learn more: https://t.co/PR065CpXbW pic.twitter.com/7camJPOPZB — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 15, 2019

While Pokemon Go didn’t say whether there would be any Shiny Pokemon involved with the event, the use of Oddish in the game’s promotion tweet seems to hint that Pokemon Go could add Shiny Oddish and its evolved forms to the game. A Shiny Oddish has a green body and light green leaves instead of its usual dark blue body and dark green leaves. We’ll also note that Leafeon is a Grass-type evolution of Eevee which hasn’t appeared in Pokemon Go, although there’s nothing in the announcement that indicates that we’d finally get this much anticipated Eeveelution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Go previously held a Fall Equinox event in 2017, which introduced the Super Incubator to the game and gave players some extra Stardust bonuses and a chance to hatch special eggs containing otherwise rare Pokemon.

The Spring Equinox event will run from March 19th to March 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and break down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!