Pokemon Go Players Divided Over $100 Premium Add-On

With Pokemon Go Fest 2025 just around the corner, Pokemon Go players have been waiting for news on new debuts, bonuses, and event features for the summer celebration. However, few were expecting the announcement of a new in-person event add-on that will cost 100 USD for those able to access it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Go has dealt with backlash over prices for years, from player pushback on the cost of basic items needed for gameplay, to in-shop bundles that can cost thousands of Poke Coins for very few useful items. This, combined with the cost of the paid event tickets, has left players feeling like the free-to-play app has lost touch with its player base.

Go Fest has become a point of pressure for many Pokemon Go players due to the in-person events that occur before the global event each year. These special events are costly to attend, typically only occur in large cities that are expensive to visit and stay in, and exclude players who are unable to justify the price for four hours of gameplay purchased with the event ticket.

However, a new add-on for the Jersey City in-person event for Go Fest 2025 has sparked new controversy, with players divided over a Premier Access pass that could be useful, if it weren’t “limited” and locked behind so many paywalls.

The Go Fest Jersey City Premier Access Ticket is a Good Deal

In a post shared to the official Pokemon Go social media account, the team has announced that players have the chance to add an impressive boost to their Jersey City ticket. This Premier Access ticket, costing 100 USD or the local equivalent, comes with a slew of items that make it more than worth the price.

Trainers, headed to #PokemonGOFest2025: Jersey City?



Power up your research experience in Jersey City by purchasing a Premier Access add-on! This add-on grants expedited entry to a pop-up store and an exclusive lounge, a lapel pin collectible, and a bevy of in-game items!… pic.twitter.com/O7jNCPxZbv — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 16, 2025

The ticket comes with the following items:

100 Poke Balls

100 Great Balls

100 Ultra Balls

50 Silver Pinap Berries

100 Super Incubators

10 Lucky Eggs

10 Incense

10 Star Pieces

10 Lure Modules

10 Glacial Lure Modules

10 Magnetic Lure Modules

10 Mossy Lure Modules

10 Rainy Lure Modules

100 Premium Battle Passes

10 Max Particle Packs

5 Max Mushrooms

This deal is actually very good and is likely worth over 300 USD. Unfortunately, the pass isn’t just 100 USD, and it isn’t accessible for everyone. It won’t even be available to all the players who attend the event.

Players Balk At The True Cost of Premier Access

While the pure value of the pack, as pointed out by Trainers below the social media post, is excellent, it isn’t as simple as buying the pack. Players will need to attend the Jersey City event, which costs 30 USD. If they want to make the most of it, they will also need to purchase the Citywide Gameplay Passes, which cost 20 USD per day.

With just these costs alone, the total for a full weekend of gameplay, the exclusive event ticket for the four-hour window, and the Premier Access addition would cost around $220. This is before any other additional purchases like bags, T-shirts, or other bundles. It also excludes travel and hotel costs for those coming from other locations.

Additionally, a note in the fine print on the Pokemon Go blog post for the announcement reveals just how exclusive this addition is. The blog states, “A limited number of Premier Access add-ons will be available for Trainers looking to evolve their park session experience. The Premier Access add-on is only active during your ticketed event day and park session time. It does not include additional Special Research or Timed Research. A ticket to Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Jersey City is a prerequisite for this add-on.” Meaning, there will only be so many of these add-ons sold, barring those who aren’t fast enough from claiming them.

Players in the comments of the social media announcement are suspicious, and one player stated, “This feels like a money grab afterthought. The value is there for what it is… but @ $100 its a slap in the face for parents playing bringing their kids.” Another added, “Which overpaid employee had the stupid idea during his morning coffee break?”

The pass also includes access to a Premier Access lounge and expedited entry to a Pokemon Center Pop-Up Store, only making the limited number of passes and the cost that much more frustrating.

The struggle with add-ons like this is that they are locked behind so many barriers that most players can’t access them at all. Many called for the bundle to simply be added to the shop, so everyone who wanted it could purchase it. Pokemon Go has steadily been increasing the benefits it extends to players who can afford to go all-out for the app, but this type of exclusive and premium content proves that the developers are deeply out of touch with their player base.

The deal is so good that everyone should be able to access it, not just those who have the means to travel and drop a good deal of money for an in-person event.

While the bundle is definitely worth the money, very few people will actually benefit from what it has to offer, and that is a major letdown for Pokemon Go fans waiting for the Global event they also have to pay for.