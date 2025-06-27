Pokemon Go Celebrates Go Fest With Free Codes

Pokemon Go‘s Go Fest 2025 event is mostly geared towards those attending in-person, but some free codes are being given out for players at home, too. These can be redeemed for exclusive rewards, and often have a limited time to use them before they expire. This year, there are free codes players can redeem and earn 50 Free Crowned Shield and Sword Energy that honor Zacian and Zamazenta. Each day leading up to Go Fest, a new code is revealed, making it the perfect lead up to the July Community Day.

Crowned Shield and Sword Energy is a rare resource in Pokemon Go. There are only a few free ways to get it, with promotional codes being one of the best methods. No end date was given for the codes, but players should still redeem them as soon as possible. Here are the Pokemon Go codes available for free during Go Fest 2025.

hyper trained zacian in pokemon go.

WTQHZUTXMJY2U (50 Crowned Sword Energy) – June 25th

(50 Crowned Sword Energy) – June 25th EFKN5A2ZJDLS3 (50 Crowned Shield Energy) – June 26th

(50 Crowned Shield Energy) – June 26th ??? – (50 Crowned Sword Energy) – June 27th

– (50 Crowned Sword Energy) – June 27th ??? – (50 Crowned Shield Energy) – June 28th

Codes for Pokemon Go are not redeemed in-game, but rather through the game’s website. The Code Redemption page allows players to use these codes and collect the free rewards. Players must ensure they are logged into their Pokemon Go accounts in order to redeem these codes. Once logged in, input the code and click redeem to receive the prize in-game.

The codes for Pokemon Go began releasing June 25th with a new one released each day after so long as the Pokemon Go YouTube channel gained 2,000 subscribers. If the trend continues, players can likely expect to see the final codes revealed leading up to Go Fest 2025, and we will update this page accordingly.

Aside from promotional codes, players can earn Crowned Sword and Shield Energy by completing the Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Sword Zamazenta Raid during Go Fest weekend. Additionally, completing the branching path Special Research for either Sword or Shield will reward players with Crowned Sword and Shield Energy. The latter is only available to Go Fest ticket holders while the first is available to all players.

Pokemon Go recently exchanged owners as Niantic sold the popular mobile game to Scopely. Since then, new events have continued to be added and players are enjoying the new features, such as Golden Bottle Caps and hyper training. Go Fest 2025 is an annual experience that most fans love and this year proves to be no different.