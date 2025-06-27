How to Earn & Use Golden Bottle Caps in Pokemon Go

Golden Bottle caps, which were originally introduced to the Pokemon video game franchise during Sun and Moon, have finally come to Pokemon Go. This game-changing item is the key to making any companion battle-ready, if players can afford the cost of it.

A Golden Bottle Cap is a rare item used to Hyper Train a Pokemon. In the video game series, they are typically exchanged at a Battle Tower or a specific NPC to raise all of a Pokemon’s stats to the maximum. They are won by completing difficult challenges at Battle Towers, or in very rare cases, by locating them around the map in item capsules.

However, in Pokemon Go, Golden Bottle Caps function a bit differently, and earning them will require players to pay for a Deluxe Go Pass.

How to Earn Golden Bottle Caps in Pokemon Go

At this time, there is only one way to get a Golden Bottle Cap in Pokemon Go: By purchasing the Deluxe Go Pass for Ancients Recovered.

This event runs from June 23 at 10 AM through June 29 at 6 PM Local Time. It is important to note that this Go Pass Deluxe is not the standard June option, which is also a paid pass. It is a standalone ticket that will cost $20 or the local currency equivalent.

The Golden Bottle Cap is collected by collecting Go Points and unlocking reward ranks. It is the last reward of the Go Pass and will require Rank 100 to obtain. Because of this, players should only purchase the ticket if they know they will have the time to grind all the levels.

The Golden Bottle Cap also expires on June 29, 2025, at 11:59 PM local time. This only offers players just over a week to choose when to use it.

How to Use a Golden Bottle Cap in Pokemon Go

To use the Golden Bottle Cap, players will need to select a desired Pokemon and activate the bottle cap. This will give them one year to complete a series of tasks that will increase each of the Pokemon’s stats.

According to the breakdown provided by Pokemon Go’s official website, “Once you’ve given your chosen trainee a Gold Bottle Cap, it’s time to start Hyper Training! To train, you will complete various tasks themed to the stats you plan to raise.” This needs to be done with the trainee as your buddy.

For Attack, players will need to battle with the Pokemon. For Defense, the bond between the trainer and the Pokemon will need to be increased. For HP, players will need to spin Poke Stops, earn Buddy Candy, or complete other exploration tasks.

At this time, it isn’t clear how many of these tasks are needed to max out each stat. The number of tasks will likely be based on how many points each stat requires to reach its maximum.

While this new item is very useful for those who want to train up a less-than-stellar favorite for their competitive team, it won’t be easy to get the Rank 100 requirement to earn a Golden Bottle Cap. Those who manage it will have a lot of work ahead of them to max out all the stats. Despite this, many may find the Golden Bottle Cap in Pokemon Go worth the financial and time investments needed to make the most of it.