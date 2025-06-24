Pokemon Go Gives All Players a New Free Code to Redeem

Pokemon Go is technically free to play, but the game can get pretty expensive if players aren’t careful. The game has a lot of things to spend money on, from event tickets, to expanded storage space, as well as Paid Timed Research. On top of all that, the game’s Shop is regularly updated with new avatar items, which can set players back a few PokeCoins. If you’re looking to update your Trainer’s fit without breaking the bank, you’re in luck, as Niantic has revealed a new freebie that can be redeemed via a special code that is now live in the game.

The new avatar item is part of a collaboration with the MLB that was announced earlier this year. Players can get a free hat featuring the MLB logo by inputting the code MLBxPOKEMONGO at the website right here. It’s a nice bonus for Pokemon Go players that happen to be fans of baseball. The code will expire on September 28th, so players don’t have to redeem it right away, but they might want to do so before the campaign comes to an end towards the end of the MLB season.

Players that would prefer avatar items based on specific MLB teams will have to make the trek to participating ballparks throughout the current season. Spinning PokeStops at these locations will grant players free avatar items that relate to that team, including the Orioles, Mets, Red Sox, and more. Like the freebie released today, these avatar items will only be offered at PokeStops through September 28th. Several ballparks will also be hosting themed games throughout this season, starting on Wednesday, July 2nd and running through September 7th.

Pokemon Go players that stop out for a themed night at a participating ballpark will find other incentives beyond free avatar items. Some baseball clubs will be offering merchandise featuring both the team’s branding and Pokemon Go‘s own. Presumably, that merchandise will be offered at subsequent games, though it’s impossible to say for certain. Players can also expect Timed Research, as well as Raid Battles that feature Pokemon with new Special Backgrounds.

The whole appeal of Pokemon Go is that the game can be played basically anywhere, and Niantic has actively looked for ways to encourage players to spend time with the game outdoors. While a partnership with the MLB might seem unusual, it does make sense from that perspective. It’s also a way for MLB teams to draw in attendees that might not go to a game otherwise. It will be interesting to see if this collaboration leads to similar promotions in the future. Baseball tends to do a lot more themed nights than most sports, but it’s not impossible to imagine Niantic partnering with the NHL, NFL, or NBA down the line.

