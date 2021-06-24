Pokemon Go Will Bring Back Every Legendary Pokemon as Pokemon Go Fest Raid Bosses

✖

Every Legendary Pokemon that has appeared in Pokemon Go will return as Raid Bosses for Pokemon Go Fest. Pokemon Go announced new details about the second part of its Pokemon Go Fest event, which will take place next month. The second day of Pokemon Go Fest is Raid Day and will feature the return of every Legendary Pokemon currently available in Pokemon Go. The Legendary Pokemon will cycle through raids during one of four themed hours and all raids will be available to all players, regardless as to whether they have a Pokemon Go Fest ticket. Players who do have a Go Fest Ticket will receive 10,000 XP for winning a raid battle, 10 Raid Passes by spinning gym photo discs, and can complete timed research to earn eight additional Remote Raid Passes.

The schedule for the Pokemon Go Fest Raid Day is as follows:

Wind Hour (10 AM - 11 AM, 2 PM - 3 PM): Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Form Giratina, Cresselia, and Theran Forme Tornadus will appear in raids.

Lava Hour (11 AM - 12 PM, 3 PM - 4 PM): Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will appear in raids.

Frost Hour (12 PM - 1 PM, 4 PM - 5 PM): Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will appear in raids. Additionally, the region-exclusive Pokemon Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will appear in raids in their respective regions.

Thunder Hour (1 PM - 2 PM, 5 PM - 6 PM): Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will appear in raids.

Notably, Mythical Pokemon and some variant forms of Legendary Pokemon will not appear in raids during Raid Day.

This marks the grand return of several Legendary Pokemon to Pokemon Go, as some had not been available to players for a year or even longer. Notably, this is also the first time that some of these Pokemon have been available for players to battle against using Remote Raid Passes, which allows them to join raid battles hosted by friends around the world. Pokemon Go also recently announced plans to overhaul their raid system with new achievements and visual updates.

You can purchase a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest for $5 through Pokemon Go's in-game store. The event takes place on July 17-July 18.