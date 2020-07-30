Pokemon Go Fest Makeup Event Announced

✖

Pokemon Go’s latest event has now come and gone with Pokemon Go Fest wrapped this weekend, an event that went over pretty well with players even if there were some issues. Some of those problems affected the habitat blocks set up for Pokemon Go Fest 2020 which made it more difficult for players to catch certain Pokemon during parts of the event. To compensate for those issues, Niantic has announced a Pokemon Go Fest makeup event scheduled to take place on August 16th where players who participated in Pokemon Go Fest 2020 will have a shot at catching more of the Pokemon active during the event.

The event is scheduled for August 16th at 11 a.m. during players’ local times and will run until 2 p.m. It’s a small window, but it should give players enough time to make up for any time they may have lost during the actual festival because of the technical difficulties.

Aside from needing to play within that window, the other catch to this event is that it’s only available to those who purchased a Pokemon Go Fest 2020 ticket. If that’s not you, you’ll just be playing normal Pokemon Go during that time.

For those who did buy a ticket, you’ll encounter different habitat blocks and can use Incense to try and find some rare Pokemon.

“Pokémon featured during the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Fire, Water, and Friendship habitat hours will be appearing in the wild,” Niantic said. “Incense will be more effective at attracting the featured Pokémon, and certain featured Pokémon will appear only when attracted by Incense, so be sure to use Incense to encounter all sorts of Pokémon!”

Attendees will also get a gift of two Incense and two Remote Raid Passes, so if you’re running low on those, you’ll be good to go for the event. Any gift you open within the timeframe has the potential of containing Rare Candies, and the Incense you use will last for a full hour.

You’ll want to plan your Incense use accordingly then seeing how the blocks have been divided into hours themselves. Fire will kick off the event at 11 a.m., Water will follow at 12 p.m., and Friendship will cap off the event starting at 1 p.m. and running until it ends an hour later.

Other problems experienced during the event included some sizable lags and slowdowns, but this makeup event will hopefully help compensate for those problems and others players may have encountered.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.