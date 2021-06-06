Pokemon Go Gible Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

✖

Pokemon Go's latest Community Day is here, with players finally getting their opportunity to collect the Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon Gible. Gible has a two-step evolution that culminates in the Pokemon becoming Garchomp, a "psuedo-Legendary" Pokemon. As with past Community Day events, today's festivities start at 11 AM and will feature plenty of Gible spawning all around your area. Any Gabite evolved into a Garchomp during the event learns the Ground-type move Earth Power, which makes Garchomp one of the most effective Ground-type attackers to use in raids in the game.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's Community Day:

Gible Community Day - Times and Date

Gible's Community Day runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on June 6th.

Gible Community Day - Exclusive Move

This month's Community Day features the exclusive move Earth Power. Earth Power is a Ground-type charge move with a relatively modest energy cost (55 energy to use) and has a base damage of 90. Where Earth Power really shines is its ability to debuff an opponent's Defense by one level in PvP. Landing a debuff on an opponent can swing a PvP battle in your favor, which makes Earth Power an effective secondary move to give Garchomp if you're looking to use the Pokemon in Go Battle League.

Garchomp's Usefulness in Pokemon Go

Garchomp is a naturally bulky Pokemon with decent HP and defense and an above average attack stat. Even before the addition of Earth Power, Garchomp was still a viable Pokemon in multiple Go Battle League formats. With the addition of Earth Power, Garchomp becomes an even bigger threat in PvP, especially in the top-tier Master League format. The key to effectively using Garchomp is its versatility - Garchomp has access to multiple top-tier attacks, including Sand Tomb, Earthquake, and Outrage. There are multiple effective builds for Garchomp, so opponents will have to guess which moves Garchomp will unleash when they face it in combat.

The scariest thing about Garchomp is that it has even more potential waiting to be unlocked. Garchomp has a Mega-Evolved form that will eventually come into the game. Once Garchomp is Mega-Evolved, it will immediately become one of the top attackers in Pokemon Go, outshining all other Ground-type Pokemon (save for the hypothetical addition of Primal Groudon.) Even if you don't play PvP in Pokemon Go, you'll still want to participate in Gible Community Day to grab a solid Garchomp and then wait for its Mega-Evolved form to arrive.

Gible Community Day - Other Bonuses

The Gible Community Day will also come with a 3X Catch XP bonus, which means that players can earn a ton of XP for participating in the event. If you're trying to level up in the game, be sure to stack the 3X Catch XP with a Lucky Egg to maximize your XP during the event.

Like other Community Day events, Gible Community Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for Gible. Shiny Gible has a more vibrant blue tone than its standard form and also has a yellow belly instead of a red one. Players typically have a 1 in 24 chance of encountering a Shiny Gible in the wild during the Community Day event. You can check out an image of Shiny Gible below: