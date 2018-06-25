Pokemon Go Nerfs Gift Rewards

Pokemon Go has significantly decreased the number of items players get from gifts sent to them by other players.

Earlier this month, Pokemon Go launched a new friendship feature that allows players to give gifts and trade Pokemon with other players. Players can obtain special gift bundles from PokeStops and gyms and then send them to other players. Sending gifts increases the Friendship Levels between players, which in turn grants bonuses for battling at gyms together and makes trades cheaper.

When the Friendship feature first came out, Pokemon Go players were getting their items in bundles of 5 or 10. While this was handy for players who needed items fast, it all but eliminated the need to visit PokeStops or gyms…except to retrieve more gifts or grab more Field Research tasks.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go nerfed the number of items that comes from Gifts. Instead of getting between 10-20 items, players are now getting anywhere between 2 and 10.

The biggest nerf was to the number of Pinap Berries that gifts give out. While Gifts previously delivered Pinap Berries in sets of 10, they’re now given out in sets of 2. Pokemon Go also nerfed Ultra Balls, as Gifts now only give out 1 Ultra Ball instead of 5.

Here’s the full list of items you can get from gifts and how many you can now expect to get when you open a gift from another player.

Poke Ball: 3

Great Ball: 2

Ultra Ball: 1

Potion: 1

Super Potion: 1

Hyper Potion: 1

Max Potion: 1

Revive: 1

Max Revive: 1

Pinap Berry: 2

Pokemon Go players have varied reactions to the nerf. While urban players or those with a ton of friends are grateful they no longer need to constantly clear their inventories so they can open more gifts, rural players are probably pretty disappointed that they can no longer stock up on items without visiting a far off PokeStop or Gym.

It wouldn’t surprise us if Pokemon Go eventually shifts these items once again. While the gifts were definitely over-stocked before, now it seems like they’re a bit too skinny. Stay tuned for more Pokemon Go news!