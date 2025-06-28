5 Best Pokemon to Use Golden Bottle Caps on in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has just introduced Golden Bottle Caps with the launch of the Go Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered ticket. This $20 bundle doesn’t make it easy to get a Golden Bottle Cap with the item locked behind the Rank 100 marker, so those who manage to obtain one will want to use it as effectively as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Golden Bottle Cap is an item that allows players to train up Pokemon to achieve perfect stats. Currently, there is only one Golden Bottle Cap in the game, and those lucky enough to get one must use it before the end of the day on June 29, 2025, or it will expire.

To help you make the best choice for using the Golden Bottle Cap, we’ve picked some of the best Pokemon currently dominating the competitive scene. Any of these would be a great option for Hyper Training.

5. Diggersby

Currently ranked as the second-best competitive option for the Great League in Pokemon Go, Diggersby is at its best when working with maxed stats. Its already-powerful Defense and Attack make it an optimal choice for battling. However, grinding Bunnelby for a Hundo isn’t easy or enjoyable.

Those with a Shiny Bunnelby or Diggersby can use a Golden Bottle Cap to max out stats in style.

4. Clodsire

This friend-shaped Poison/Ground-type is currently dominating the Great League in spot number one thanks to its aggressive attack options and dual typing. Sludge Bomb and Earthquake deal devastating damage, while its meaty Defense makes it a beast to take down.

Like Diggersby, players will want maxed stats to make the most of Clodsire. The Golden Bottle Cap could be the answer to an unstoppable team for competitive battles.

3. Zamazenta (Shield)

With a crushing combination of Fighting and Steel-types, Zamazenta has been a fan-favorite for Master League since its debut in Pokemon Go. The Galarian Legendary dogs have Attack power and speed on their side, with Behemoth Bash and Close Combat seen as the favored Charged moves.

Zamazenta is a difficult Hundo to obtain due to its Legendary status. Players can only grind catches during events where they spawn in raids, making a perfect-stat catch fairly rare.

2. Bellibolt

This Paldean Pokemon is one of the few Gen 9 options to make it to the top in Pokemon Go‘s competitive scene. The pure Electric-type destroys opponents with Parabolic Charge, while Sucker Punch offers a surprise Dark-type move that makes it useful without the disadvantages of runing a Dark-type Pokemon.

Bellibolt is new to Pokemon Go, and is difficult to grind due to typing and availability. Putting time into Hyper Training this companion could be much better than attempting to grind it for a Hundo with wild encounters.

1. Zacian (Sword)

The best-of-the-best in Pokemon Go is the Sword Forme of Zacian. The Galarian Legendary is a perfect choice for a Golden Bottle Cap due to its rarity, power, and usability. Zacian is a Fairy/Steel-type, and comes crashing into battle with the charged move Behemoth Blade and the Fast Moves Metal Claw and Air Slash. It can also use Close Combat and Giga Impact, offering a variety of hard-hitting move types.

Zacian operates at peak performance while maxed out on stats. The Hundo status gives it impressive power and edge in battle, allowing it to outperform other Zacian with lower Attack and Defense. Those trying to perfect a competitive team for Pokemon Go won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to obtain a perfect version of the Legendary.

Should You Use a Golden Bottle Cap on a Shiny?

If it is a Shiny of one of the above Pokemon, yes. Premium stats and a unique coloration only make a Hundo more impressive. However, using the Golden Bottle Cap on any Shiny, even if it’s a personal favorite or a beloved Buddy, might not be the best move.

All Pokemon are not created equal, and using a Golden Bottle Cap on a Pokemon who lacks power, even when maxed out, would be a waste of an expensive item. The stats aren’t what make something collectible, so it’s best to save the cap for later.

Additionally, it might be tempting to use your Golden Bottle Cap on a rare Shiny like Shaymin or Meloetta, but neither of these Pokemon benefits from having their stats maxed out. The Golden Bottle Cap is an item that has always been intended for those looking to build the best teams for battle. Because of this, players are going to want to use it on the most powerful options they have in their storage. With the boost in power, battling could become a different experience for Pokemon Go players who have struggled to obtain their own high-stat catches during events and regular play.