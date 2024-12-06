How to Check Sinistea Form in Pokemon Go

The teacup Pokemon Sinistea and its evolved form, Polteageist, have finally arrived in Pokemon Go. Getting ahold of a Sinistea requires participating in Raids, which means players invested in the Sinistea hype need to focus up during its debut event. Part of what makes Sinistea special, in part, is its lore – namely, the difference between a phony form and antique form. But Pokemon Go players have been wondering just how to tell which version of Sinistea they snagged.

Sinistea is in One-Star Pokemon Go Raids during the Just My Cup of Tea event, which runs from December 3 – December 7, 2024. While it will certainly be back at some point, it’s not entirely clear when, which means this weekend is prime time to use those friend-list raid invites to catch them.

When this Pokemon debuted, players had one major question – will it have both the Phony and Antique forms in Pokemon Go like it does in the main series game? The answer is yes, but Niantic doesn’t seem to be leaning too heavily into the difference, leaving some players unsure how to tell which form they caught.

Antique Form Sinistea is the more rare of the two, and it’s known for having a little sticker on the bottom of its cup to indicate that antique status. This has led some Pokemon Go players to inspect their Sinistea in AR mode, trying to finagle the right angle to see whether or not it has the sticker.

Thankfully, there is a better way – two better ways, actually – to tell the difference between Phony Form Sinistea and Antique Form Sinistea. The two Pokemon do not have separate entries in the PokeDex to fill, but that doesn’t stop many players from wanting to truly complete the set and make sure they get both forms.

How to Tell if Sinistea is Phony Form or Antique Form

The trick is to appraise your Sinistea, which trainers hoping for a 3-star rating will likely do anyway. When you ask your Team Leader to appraise the Black Tea Pokemon, their comments will include whether it’s a Phony Form or Antique Form Sinistea, along with the star rating and catch details.

To keep track after appraisal, players are resorting to nicknames like the genius ArTEAficial Sinistea above. That way, trainers won’t have to keep hitting appraise to keep track of which is which.

That said, there is another difference between the two forms that may be quicker to spot. Phony Form Sinistea evolves into Polteageist for 50 Sinistea Candy. However, the Antique Form requires a whopping 400 Candies to evolve. This helpful tip makes it that much easier to spot the difference, as an expensive teacup apparently requires an expensive evolution to go along with it. Despite the Candy cost difference, there isn’t a huge difference between the two Polteageist forms, but the amount of chipping is slightly different between them.

For whatever reason, this information wasn’t super clear in Niantic’s original announcement about the Pokemon’s debut. Thankfully, fans have come together to figure it out and can now easily deduce which Sinistea is which – and whether to save up 400 Candies for that Antique Form Polteageist.