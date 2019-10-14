Pokemon Go Announces Halloween Event

Pokemon Go is about to get a lot spookier. The popular mobile game announced its latest event to celebrate the Halloween season. In addition to several new Pokemon and Shadow Pokemon, the new event will also add several new Halloween themed costumed Pokemon that should delight fans. Starting on October 17th, players can find Pikachu wearing a Mimikyu costume in the wild. They can also encounter costumed versions of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in raids, with a chance of finding variant Shiny versions of the costumed Pokemon as well. Bulbasaur will be wearing a Shedinja costume, Charmander is sporting a Cubone costume, and Squirtle is wearing a Yamask top hat.

The event will also introduce the Mythical Pokemon Darkrai as a new Raid Boss. The terrifying Pokemon will be the game’s new 5-Star Raid Boss, available to battle and potentially catch. Players will also have the opportunity to encounter and capture the Ghost-type Pokemon Yamask (and its Shiny variant) in the wild too.

Additionally, Team Rocket will have a presence during Halloween, bringing new Shadow Pokemon to use in Pokemon battles. Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Mareep, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet, and Duskull will all appear as new Pokemon under Team Rocket’s thrall, which can be captured and purified after a successful battle.

As if that wasn’t enough content, Pokemon Go is also adding a new Special Research quest involving Spiritomb. This is the first time Spiritomb will be available to capture since last year’s Halloween event. Players will also see more Dark-type and Ghost-type Pokemon in the wild thanks to increased spawn rates.

Finally, players can also take advantage of several candies bonuses, including double candy bonuses for catching, transferring, and hatching Pokemon.

The Halloween festivities start on October 17th at 1 PM PT!