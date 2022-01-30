Pokemon Go Launches One-Day Surprise Event With New Pokemon

Pokemon Go is holding a one-day mini-event to introduce a brand new Pokemon form to the game. From 10 AM to 6 PM local time on January 30th, Pokemon Go is hosting a “Voltorb From the Hisui Region” event that features the Hisuian Voltorb first seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The event will feature increased spawns of both Kantonian and Hisuian Voltorb. A set of Special Research will reward players with encounters with both kinds of Voltorb, as well as some Razz Berries and Pinap Berries. Although this event is intended to introduce Hisuian Voltorb, players are reporting that the Pokemon’s spawn rate reduces dramatically after the event ends at 6 PM local time.

The strange thing about this event is that Pokemon Go did very little marketing for it, despite it being the payoff for a 2-month storyline. Pokemon Go’s Season of Heritage event featured the players work to unlock a mysterious door by catching various kinds of Pokemon. However, Team Rocket stole the Pokemon behind the door, which turned out to be Hisuian Voltorb. The only reference to this was in a pair of tweets released yesterday, which seems odd.

https://twitter.com/PokemonGoApp/status/1487561209964646404

Interestingly, Hisuian Voltorb cannot currently evolve in Pokemon Go – players will need to wait to evolve the Pokemon into Hisuian Electrode for now. Likely, this is because The Pokemon Company kept Hisuian Electrode a secret during the marketing for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so it wants players to discover the player in their new game instead of a mobile spin-off. Hisuian Voltorb uses a Leaf Stone to evolve in the main series game, but players will likely just need to give it the standard amount of Candies to evolve it in Pokemon Go.

Once the Hisuian Voltorb event wraps up, players can look forward to a packed month of events in Pokemon Go. The biggest of these events is Pokemon Go Tour: Johto, a paid one-day event in which players have the opportunity to capture all 100 Pokemon from the Johto region, along with their Shiny variants. Many of Legendary Pokemon appearing in the event will have more powerful signature moves, making them more viable in PvP and PvE content.