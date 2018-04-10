Pokemon Go Officially Announces Kanto Event Details

Pokemon Go‘s next event starts soon.

The game’s Japanese website posted details about their newest event, which will focus on the franchise’s original Pokemon.

According to the Japanese website, the event will feature increased spawns of all “Gen 1” Pokemon, with an emphasis on starter Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. In addition, both Snorlax and Aerodactyl will return to gyms as raid bosses.

Players will also get double candy during the event for catching and transferring any Pokemon. The double candy bonus should help players stockpile candy for evolving and powering up their Pokemon, which should help a lot of players fill out some holes in their Pokedex and give some of their Pokemon a major boost in power.

Finally, the event will also have special item bundles on sale in the in-game store. These bundles will contain raid passes for players looking to snag Latios and Latias over the next week.

The event will start today at 1 PM Pacific Time and run through April 17th.

Players will note that the event overlaps with this weekend’s Community Day event, which will boost the spawn rate of Mareep for a three hour periods. Due to the double candy bonus, players can hypothetically get up to 14 candies for catching a single Mareep…supposing that the event bonus stacks with a Pinap Berry bonus. That means that players will only need to catch a handful of Mareep to fully evolve it into an Ampharos.

There’s still a couple of questions that remain unanswered. Dataminers discovered that Pokemon Go added over 100 new Shiny Pokemon to the game last weekend, most of which were “Gen 1” Pokemon. We still don’t know if Pokemon Go will add all those Shiny Pokemon to the game as part of this event, or if they’ll have a more gradual rollout. Also, it’s a bit unusual that Pokemon Go mentioned that they were having a sale on raid passes, as players only are interested in raids if Legendary Pokemon or Shiny Pokemon are involved.

We’ll have more information on the new event when Pokemon Go makes its English announcement sometime today. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the event in the comment section!