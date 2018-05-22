Pokemon Go’s Next Community Day to Feature Larvitar

Pokemon Go players will have another chance to load up on a powerful Pokemon in June.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that Larvitar would be the subject of June’s Community Day, which will take place on June 16th. Community Days are monthly mini-events in which a specific Pokemon species (in this case Larvitar) spawns in mass amounts around the world for a three hour window.

Larvitar is the pre-evolved form of Tyranitar, one of the strongest non-Legendary Pokemon in the game. Tyranitar is a Rock/Dark-Type Pokemon, which gives it an advantage in many Legendary Raid Battles. It’s also got an insanely high CP and can be a formidable defender as well as a strong attacking Pokemon. Due to its high stats, Tyranitar is known as a pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, which puts it on the same tier as Dragonite, Salamence, and Metagross.

Tyranitar will also get an exclusive Charge Move during the event, which could potentially make the Pokemon even more powerful in the metagame. While players were hoping that Tyranitar would get access to the new Rock-Type move Smack Down (which hasn’t been introduced yet, but has appeared in the game’s code), it looks like Tyranitar could pick up another powerful Rock-Type or Dark-Type attack.

In addition to catching tons of Larvitar, players will also get Triple XP for any Pokemon caught during the event. Like past Pokemon Go Community Day events, players will also likely get the chance to catch Shiny versions of Larvitar (which has a more distinctive green color than non-Shiny Larvitar).

The Community Day event will only last for a three hour period, so players only have a short time to catch as many Larvitar as they can. The event time varies by region and are as follows:

Asia, Australia: 12pm to 3pm JST

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: 10am to 1pm GMT

North America, South America and Greenland: 2pm to 5pm EST

Are you excited by the game’s choice of its next Community Day Pokemon? Let us know in the comment section!