Pokemon Go's Alolan Geodude Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go's latest Community Day is here, with a focus on the Rock/Electric-type Pokemon Alolan Geodude. As with last month's event, today's Community Day is only a 3 hour event instead of a 6 hour event, in part to get more players out into their community and playing together. Unfortunately, Alolan Geodude and its evolutions aren't going to be major mover and shakers in PvP play and have been in the game for years, so there's not a lot of incentive to spend a lengthy amount of time grinding for the perfect Pokmon.

Here's everything you need to know about today's Pokemon Go event.

Alolan Geodude Community Day – Times and Date

Alolan Geodude Community Day – Exclusive Move

Any Alolan Graveller that evolves into Alolan Golem will automatically learn the fast move Rollout. Before the event, Rollout received a significant buff, nearly doubling the amount of energy it produces. However, Alolan Golem's rather mediocre stats means that even a boosted move doesn't necessarily mean much in the grand scheme of PvP battles or raids. At best, Alolan Golem with Rollout represents a sidegrade from its previous builds, although you may want to invest in one for a powerful Rock-type attacker.

Alolan Geodude Community Day – Other Bonuses

Players will get several bonuses for Alolan Geodude Community Day, including triple the Stardust for catching Pokemon, and double the Candy for catching a Pokemon. There's also the usual perks too, including a 3 hour Incense boost.

Like other Community Day events, Alolan Geodude Community Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for the Pokemon. Alolan Geodude has a bright orange outer layer, with some comparing it to a nugget due to its unique coloration. You can check out a Shiny Alolan Geodude down below: