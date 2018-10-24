Pokemon Reveals Meltan’s Massive Evolution

The Pokemon Company has revealed that their recently introduced Mythical Pokemon Meltan will be the first Mythical Pokemon to evolve into another kind of Pokemon.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company posted a new video revealing that the adorable Mythical Pokemon Meltan can actually evolve into the massive Pokemon Melmetal. Melmetal is the first Pokemon to evolve from a Mythical Pokemon. Melmetal is not only incredibly huge (standing at over 8 feet tall and weighing nearly a ton), it’s body is made of a liquid metal, with hex nuts for joints and various appendages.

Melmetal comes with a special move, Double Iron Bash, which strikes opponents twice and has a chance of causing an opponent to flinch.

According to a press release sent out by The Pokemon Company, players will need to evolve Meltan in Pokemon Go by collecting 400 Meltan candies. Players can then transfer Melmetal to their copy of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee in order to use this new Mythical Pokemon in the new Nintendo Switch games.

The Pokemon Company introduced Meltan in September with a surprising crossover campaign with Pokemon Go. Ditto taking the form of the Mythical Pokemon suddenly appeared after September’s Community Day, surprising many players. The following week, The Pokemon Company officially revealed the Pokemon and teased that it would have a new form or evolution.

In order to get Meltan in Pokemon Go, players will need to obtain a “Mystery Box” item by transferring any Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go. The Mystery Box serves as a sort of Meltan only version of Incense, and will attract Meltan to Pokemon Go players for 30 minutes. Players can earn additional Mystery Boxes by transferring additional Pokemon between Pokemon Go and Pokemon: Let’s Go.

Meltan and its evolved form will be the only new species of Pokemon to appear in Pokemon: Let’s Go, which is a loose remake of Pokemon: Yellow. It’s also the first time a new Pokemon species has been introduced via Pokemon Go, which should give players an idea of how important the mobile game is to The Pokemon Company’s plans.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16th.