Pokemon Go Reschedules Mewtwo Legendary Raid Hour for Yom Kippur

Pokemon Go has rescheduled a planned 1-hour event featuring Mewtwo for October. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go was supposed to host a “Legendary Raid Hour” in which Mewtwo appears at all gyms between 6 PM and 7 PM local time. The event was meant to be a guaranteed chance to encounter Mewtwo and also give players a chance to coordinate efforts. This Legendary Raid Hour was particularly important because Mewtwo would have the move Psystrike, a powerful Charge Move that makes Mewtwo even more potent in battles. However, some sort of technical difficulty caused the Legendary Raid Hour to get delayed, and now Pokemon Go has announced the rescheduled date.

Per Niantic’s Support Twitter, Pokemon Go will host the Legendary Raid Hour on October 8th between 6 and 7 PM. The date is notable for two reasons – it’s a Tuesday instead of a Wednesday, and October 8th is the start of Yom Kippur, an important Jewish holy day. Traditionally, Yom Kippur is a day of fasting and prayer and is preceded by a large meal. Due to the traditions of Yom Kippur, some Jewish players have complained that they won’t be able to participate in the event. That’s on top of the players who would be able to participate on a Wednesday, but can’t because they changed the day of the event from its usual schedule.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trainers, the make-up Legendary Raid Hour featuring Mewtwo with the move Psystrike will be on October 8, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Stay tuned for details. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) September 20, 2019

Of course, Pokemon Go can’t cater to all of its players’ schedules, but it seems like a self-inflicted wound to schedule a one-time event on a day that a portion of their fanbase can’t attend due to religious reasons. It would be like Pokemon Go scheduling an event for Christmas Day or Easter, which would certainly draw a lot of negative attention.

The Legendary Raid Hour will resume its normal schedule beginning next Wednesday.