Pokemon Go’s New Level Requirements Leak Ahead of Update, and Fans Aren’t Happy

For quite some time, Pokemon Go players have been capped at Level 50. But earlier this year, Niantic announced some long-awaited news. The level cap for Pokemon Go is finally going up, but there’s a pretty big catch. Players will now be able to reach as high as Level 80 but the entire leveling system is being fully reworked. That means new XP requirements and level-up tasks to spread more evenly from the beginning of your Pokemon Go journey up to Level 80. And now, we have more details on what that will look like.

Recently, Pokemon Go confirmed the date for the big overhaul of its leveling system. The new level cap and updated progression will arrive on October 15th. In its official post, Niantic confirmed some key details, including more clarity around adjustments to current player levels when the update goes live. The post also confirms the new level rewards and introduces a new Daily Adventure Egg feature. But while there is some exciting info here, a new data mine has revealed the alleged level-up requirements. And that’s where Pokemon Go players are a bit less enthused.

Pokemon Go Level Grind Gets More Rewarding, But Not Necessarily More Fun

Image courtesy of Niantic and The Pokemon Company

Before we dig into the data mine, let’s quickly cover what we officially know about the October 15th update to Pokemon GO level requirements. The update will introduce a rebalanced system for leveling up, one that will offer more frequent rewards. Among the new rewards on offer, players will get increased storage capacity. That’s a pretty big win, since you’ve previously only gotten more storage by spending Poke Coins.

Niantic has also confirmed that trainer levels will be adjusted according to XP earned so far. No one will drop in level, but trainers who are at least Level 23 should gain at least one level. We also got a first look at the new avatar rewards, available every 5 levels after hitting Level 25. They include Poke Ball-themed outfits, a Pikachu hologram toy, and new hairstyles. Finally, starting on October 15th, we’ll also get a new Daily Adventure Egg that will hatch after 1KM. It comes with a separate incubator and doesn’t impact your overall Egg storage, but will give players a chance to hatch a Pokemon every day.

So far, that all sounds pretty good. I don’t know about you, but I’m never mad at another Egg to hatch (even if I wish we could delete them to make space during events). But alongside the official details, a new datamine has unveiled what the updated level-up requirements look like. And that’s what has some players frustrated with Pokemon Go.

It’s important to note that these details aren’t official just yet, but they reportedly come from a data mine from the upcoming update. We’ll know if these are truly the exact requirements once the leveling change update arrives on October 15th. However, from what we’ve seen, it looks like many of players’ least favorite tasks will be returning. Level-up tasks used to be required starting at Level 41 to 50, but will now kick in for Levels 71 to 80. That likely means players will have to repeat some of the tasks they’ve already completed, and those tasks aren’t always easy or fun.

In particular, players are frustrated that the alleged new requirements carry over some of the most dreaded level-up tasks. This includes winning 80 times in the GO Battle League and Obtain 50 Lucky Pokemon in trades. There’s also the dreaded Defeat 100 Go Rocket Grunts and Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 30 times on the list, as well. Though these are higher-tier requirements, they are still difficult to complete. In particular, Lucky Trades rely somewhat on randomness, and also require meeting up in person with other players to trade Pokemon.

Although trainer levels will be adjusted based on XP, it looks like these tasks will be required to reach Level 80. Niantic hasn’t confirmed that trainers who completed them at lower levels will need to complete them again, but the language in their post about the update suggests we will. According to the update details, “Trainers will need both to earn a certain amount of XP and complete new Level-Up Research tasks at each level.” If that’s the case, those who already reached Level 50 may be looking at returning to the grind with these tasks.

The new leveling update arrives in Pokemon Go on October 15th. At that time, trainers will see their new adjusted level and should get access to any Level-Up Research tasks needed to progress. Only then will we know for sure that this rumored data mine is accurate.

What do you think of the changes to leveling up in Pokemon Go?