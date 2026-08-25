Pokemon Go Players Can Snag Two Adorable New Costumed Pikachu for a Limited Time Starting Today

If there’s one thing Pokemon Go does better than most other games, it’s the costumes. There are a ton of great costumed Pokemon designs in the game already, and Scopely Explore just keeps ’em coming. Now, that includes not one but two new Pikachu costumes in honor of the 2026 Pokemon World Championships and Pokemon XP fan convention. Starting on August 25th and running through the end of Worlds on August 30th, Pokemon Go is celebrating in style with a massive in-game event. And yes, it’s a global event, so you don’t need to be in San Francisco in person to snag these new costumed Pikachu.

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The Pokemon Go celebration for Pokemon XP & the 2026 Pokemon World Championships kicks off at 10 AM local time on August 25th. It features two waves, with the first celebrating Pokemon XP from August 25th to August 28th. Then, the celebration shifts over to Pokemon Worlds from August 28th at 10 AM local time to August 30th at 8 PM local time. Throughout the event, players will be able to participate in One-Star Raids to catch Pikachu in a Cosmog-themed spacesuit and, starting on the 28th, Pikachu in a World Championships 2026 costume. There are plenty of other bonuses and featured Pokemon, as well. Let’s dig into the details!

How to Get Cosmog Spacesuit Pikachu in Pokemon Go

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The absolutely adorable Pikachu in a Cosmog-themed spacesuit debuts in Pokemon Go on August 25th at 10 AM local time. It is an event-limited Pokemon, so you’ll want to make sure to catch it before the Pokemon XP & Pokemon Worlds celebration ends on August 30th.

Cosmog Spacesuit Pikachu will be featured in One-Star Raids starting on August 25th. It will be available as a Raid Boss until 8 PM local time on August 30th, so you have a few days to find and challenge one. This should be a solo-friendly raid, so rural players needn’t worry about missing out on the latest costumed Pikachu.

The costumed Pikachu will not be available via Wild Encounters, but it may be included as an event-themed Pokemon encounter in Field Research during the event. The event-specific Go Pass could also include encounters for Cosmog Pikachu. However, the most reliable way to get one will be to complete One-Star Raids against it. This debut costumed Pikachu can be Shiny in Pokemon Go right at launch, too, so you may want to do a few of those Raids while we can.

How to Get World Championships 2026 Pikachu in Pokemon Go

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Starting on August 28th, a second costumed Pikachu will debut in Pokemon Go. The 2026 World Championship Pikachu is available starting on August 28th at 10 AM local time. Like Cosmog Spacesuit Pikachu, it can be Shiny right from its debut, and it will be available only during the event.

World Championships 2026 Pikachu will be a One-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon Go starting on August 28th. So, it debuts a few days after the Cosmog Spacesuit Pikachu. It should be another easy one to solo, and will be available up until 8 PM local time on August 30th. That means you can challenge and catch both costumed Pikachu from the 28th to the 30th.

As of now, Raids are the only confirmed way to get World Championships 2026 Pikachu. It could also feature as a reward encounter for Field Research and the event-specific Go Pass. However, Raids will be your most reliable way to catch and Shiny hunt this new costumed Pikachu.

Along with our two new Pikachu, there will be plenty of other event-themed Pokemon appearing in Wild Encounters. There are also various bonuses to unlock by progressing through the event Go Pass, including bonus Stardust and XP. You can check out the full event details on the official Pokemon Go website.