Pokemon Go Offers New Details About Dynamax and Max Out Season

As revealed yesterday, the new season of Pokemon Go will put a big focus on the Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield. After several teases over the last month, it was finally confirmed today that the Dynamax mechanic will be arriving in the game. As in Sword and Shield, Dynamax Pokemon are gigantic versions of familiar faces from the series. Beginning in September, players will find new locations on the in-game map called Power Spots. These Power Spots are somewhat similar to PokeStops, and it’s there that players can collect Max Particles and discover Dynamax Pokemon. Starting on Tuesday, September 10th at 10 a.m., Max Battle encounters will kick off, and one-star Max Battles will feature the following Pokemon:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Skwovet

Wooloo

Videos by ComicBook.com

If players catch these Pokemon during Max Battles, they can then be Dynamaxed during future Max Battles. In addition to the Dynamax mechanic, the new season will see the addition of several Pokemon that first debuted in Sword and Shield. Niantic teased some of these Pokemon in the game’s anniversary art back in July, and we can now confirm that the Galar starters will all be appearing: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Special Research related to the Galarian starters will be launching at the start of the season. Players can also expect to see the Dragon/Ghost-type Pokemon Dreepy making his debut. All of the evolutions for these Pokemon are also being added to the game.

Content from Pokemon Sword and Shield has been a rare sight in Pokemon Go. A handful of Pokemon from Galar were added years ago, including Wooloo, Falinks, Mr. Ryme, and a few others. However, since then we’ve seen a much bigger emphasis put on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon, and even Scarlet and Violet. Clearly, things are changing!

Hopefully this new Dynamax mechanic will prove an exciting one in Pokemon Go. The whole Dynamax concept originated on Nintendo Switch because the idea was that, with the ability to play on a TV screen unlike past mainline games, the action should get a little bigger. It’s hard to say how well the concept will be conveyed on a phone screen, but there’s an opportunity for Niantic to expand Pokemon Go in a unique and exciting way. The current Pokemon Go season will end on September 3rd, so we can likely expect more information in the very near future!

How do you feel about the new season of Pokemon Go so far? Are you happy to see the arrival of more content from Sword and Shield? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!