Pokemon Go’s New Pokemon Doesn’t Evolve on Certain Phones

Pokemon Go‘s new Psychic Spectacular event gives players the chance to catch Inkay for the first time in the game, as well as its evolution, Malamar. Both Pokemon debuted in Pokemon X and Y on Nintendo 3DS, which forced players to turn the video game system upside down to trigger the evolution. Pokemon Go has replicated this evolutionary method, but it seems not all phones are capable of making it work. Players on the Silph Road subreddit have been sharing their difficulties getting Inkay to evolve in the game, despite having enough candies to do so. The original post can be found right here.

At this time, it’s unclear what’s causing the issue! The original poster’s phone is a Samsung Galaxy a10e. Some users encountered similar issues, which were negated by turning off the phone’s auto-rotate, but the original poster had no such luck. Inkay is the first Pokemon in Pokemon Go to evolve using this method, and it’s actually a bit surprising that Niantic opted to include the option. The developer has made a handful of changes to Pokemon evolutions from the games, sometimes simplifying them to make them work better in the mobile game. For example, many of the Pokemon that originated in Diamond and Pearl evolve using a Sinnoh Stone, which is an item that did not exist in the original DS games.

Since Inkay and Malamar just debuted today in Pokemon Go, it’s impossible to say how common this issue might be. Given the popularity of the game, however, it stands to reason that we’ll be hearing a lot more from players struggling with this, if it truly is common. If that does prove to be the case, Niantic might be forced to make some changes to allow all players the opportunity to evolve the Dark and Psychic-type. The evolutionary method is a very fun one that sets Inkay apart from other creatures in the game, but it’s not really worth it if it doesn’t work! More information on how to evolve Inkay into Malamar can be found right here.

