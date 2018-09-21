‘Pokemon Go’ May Have Just Leaked a New Pokemon Species for ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’

A Pokemon Go dataminer found evidence of a brand new Pokemon species, which likely ties into the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games.

Earlier this year, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee would have one new Pokemon species, which could only be obtained by connecting the game to the Pokemon Go mobile games. No information was given about this mysterious new Pokemon, other than it was one that no one had seen before.

Last night, a Pokemon Go dataminer discovered possible evidence of this new Pokemon in the network traffic. The new Pokemon had the ID number “891” even though it was tagged as a new icon for Kecleon. The possible Pokemon looks… odd, with a hexagonal head similar to a nut and a squishy body not dissimilar to Ditto’s amorphous form.

You can check out these strange new Pokemon forms below:

We should stress that none of this is confirmed and that this could just be a funky bit of code found inside of Pokemon Go. It’s possible that these 3D assets are just placeholders for the potential new Pokemon, given that it looks very alien, even for a Pokemon species. It’s also possible that these assets are just for Kecleon, and that developers could swap them out later.

However, if this is related to a new Pokemon species, and many fans feel this to be the case, it reveals a bit about the franchise’s future plans. For instance, based on the ID number, The Pokemon Company appears to be developing approximately 84 new Pokemon species for the 2019 Pokemon games, which should be set in a new region and feature new Pokemon.

Whether this relates to the promised new species in Pokemon: Let’s Go, or is just an interesting Pokemon Go tidbit, things are definitely getting interesting with the Pokemon franchise. With Mewtwo running around Pokemon Go and a new game out in November, Pokemon fans have a ton to be excited about!