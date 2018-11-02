Pokemon Go: How to Get Nincada and Ninjask

Pokemon Go has discreetly added two more “Gen 3” Pokemon to the game.

Yesterday, the popular mobile game made the Bug/Ghost-type Pokemon Shedinja available as a reward for completing Field Research tasks on seven different days.

Shedinja is a special evolution of Nincada, available in the main games only when a player evolves Nincada into Ninjask and has a slot open in their party.

So, with Shedinja now available in Pokémon Go, the question became how players could get its pre-evolved and alternate evolved forms. Well, Pokemon Go developers actually snuck both Pokémon in when they added Shedinja to the game.

Nincada is now available as a reward for completing the “Catch Five Bug-type Pokemon” Field Research quest. Once a player completes that task (which will only be available in the month of November), they’ll be taken to an encounter screen where they can catch the Bug-type Pokemon.

The Nincada-related Field Research task can be obtained by spinning a Poke Stop. Poke Stops give out the same Field Research tasks to the same trainer, so it’s probably best to follow your local Pokémon Go Facebook group or Discord chat to figure out where you need to go to add this task.

From there, players can evolve their Nincada into Ninjask. Please note that in Pokemon Go, Nincada only evolves into Ninjask – you’ll need to obtain Shedinja separately.

Adding the Bug-type Pokemon to the game means that there are only a handful of missing Pokémon from earlier generations. Smeargle, Clamperl, Huntail, Gorebyss, and Kecleon are all still missing either due to needing a special item to evolve or because they have a special ability that’s hard to translate into Pokemon Go‘s simplified game style.

In addition to the new Pokémon, Pokemon Go also added the Shiny versions of Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree, and Pinsir to the game to add to the Bug-themed November celebrations.