Pokemon Go: Party Hat Pikachu Returns For a Limited Amount of Time

A special Pikachu is making a return appearance for Pokemon Day 2018.

As part of the Pokemon Day Festivities, Pokemon Go is bringing back Party Hat Pikachu on February 27th. This special Pikachu can be found in the wild wearing a party hat, will know the special move Present, and will give trainers triple Stardust whenever it’s caught.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Party Hat Pikachu made its first appearance during Pokemon Day festivities in 2017. Hat wearing Pikachu have made multiple appearances in Pokemon Go, wearing witch hats, Santa hats, or Ash Ketchum’s hat depending on the occasion. While players only have a limited window in which to catch these Pikachu, they retain their hats after the event is over and will even wear the hats when they evolve.

The big differences between this year’s Pokemon Day event and last year’s festivities is that this Pikachu knows Present, a move that wasn’t available in Pokemon Go in 2017. Hypothetically, it should also now be possible for players to find a Shiny Party Hat Pikachu in the game, something that wasn’t available last year.

While some players might be a bit unhappy about Pokemon Go‘s rather muted Pokemon Day celebrations, they should keep in mind that this is the fifth event that Pokemon Go has held this month. Pokemon Go had a Hoenn mini-event, followed by a Valentines Day event, which was then followed up with the still-ongoing Legendary Day event that gives players a chance to battle Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza at gyms. Pokemon Go also had its second ever Community Day last weekend, which seemed to be a big success judging from the community reaction.

Players only have a short window to catch Party Hat Pikachu in Pokemon Go. It will only appear in the wild through February 28th at 1 PM ET.

If you missed out on grabbing Party Hat Pikachu last year, now’s the time to hunt it down and add it to your collection before it disappears!