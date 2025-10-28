Pokemon Go Players Discover Unexpected Perk from Recently Added New Feature

If you’ve opened Pokemon Go recently, it’s hard to miss the game’s massive leveling overhaul. This update increased the level cap to 80 and shifted the level-up tasks up the ladder. It also adjusted player levels to the new experience curve, which meant many trainers jumped upwards of 20 levels. With that came way too many rewards all at once, leading to overflowing item bags in Pokemon Go. But with all that noise came another new feature: the Daily Adventure egg. And the recent Halloween Part 2 event reveals another layer to the new eggs that players weren’t quite expecting.

Pokemon Go‘s Halloween Part 2 event began rolling out on October 27th, right on the heels of Part 1. As is tradition, this second seasonal event is focused on new and returning costumed Pokemon. This year’s new additions are Teddiursa in an adorable witch hat and Noibat in a Halloween headband. Alongside these newcomers, old Halloween costume favorites are returning, and apparently, not just as wild spawns. Many trainers are reporting that costumed starter Pokemon are hatching from that new Daily Adventure Egg, making this feature more exciting than it initially appeared.

Pokemon Go Could Have Bigger Plans for Its New 1K Daily Adventure Egg

Like with many things, Pokemon Go fans have some mixed opinions on eggs in general. Some love them, some hate them, and some are indifferent. But the new 1K Adventure Egg is an interesting one. It doesn’t take up space in your regular incubator, and you get it for free every day you log in. With a short 1K distance, it’s pretty easy to hatch on a daily basis if you play regularly and use Adventure Sync while going about your day. ‘

Since it arrived, players have had some strong opinions about the new Daily Adventure Egg. Egg hatching fans like myself love the extra serotonin boost from a near-guaranteed daily hatch. But many trainers hate having another pop-up to navigate. Perhaps most of all, the egg pool for the Daily Adventure eggs initially seemed pretty underwhelming. It features most of the starters that you can catch in Pokemon Go. Since they’re not often spawning in the wild, this is nice if you need Candies, but most players have these Pokemon already.

This is why the new discovery is pretty exciting. Since the Halloween Part 2 event began, many players say they’ve been hatching costumed starters like Froakie and Rowlet from these eggs. That suggests that Niantic doesn’t plan on leaving the Daily Adventure Egg pool static with just all starters, all the time. Instead, we could get event tie-ins where that daily free egg has other surprises in store. At any rate, it’s a great opportunity to add another chance to snag Shiny versions of these costumed starters.

As of now, it’s not entirely clear if this is intentional. The perk of getting costumed Pokemon from Daily Adventure eggs is not listed among the details for the Halloween Part 2 event on the official Pokemon GO website. But hopefully, this is an indicator that we can expect more surprises from the Daily Adventure Eggs in the future. For now, players looking for costumed starters like Froakie and Rowlet may want to take care to log in daily to grab that bonus 1K egg. The Halloween Part 2 event runs from October 27th to November 2nd at 8 PM local time.

