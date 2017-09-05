Pokemon Go Just Made the Pokemon Go Plus Functional Again



Pokemon Go is quietly making some big fixes to the game. Earlier today, Pokemon Go made a server side fix that now allows players with a Pokemon Go Plus to obtain items from gyms.

Earlier this summer, Pokemon Go added “photo discs” to gyms, which players could spin to obtain items like PokeBalls and potions as well as more exclusive items like gym badges and Raid Passes.

However, they didn’t make the new gyms functional with the Pokemon Go Plus, a peripheral device made by Nintendo. While players could still “spin” normal PokeStops with the Pokemon Go Plus, they had to open the app and spin gyms manually like every other player.

That might not seem like that big of a deal, but it really annoyed some players since they paid $35 for the Pokemon Go Plus. And since Pokemon Go changed many of the PokeStops into gyms, many felt that the summer’s changes made it pointless to use the Pokemon Go Plus at all.

Pokemon Go later explained that the Pokemon Go Plus didn’t work with gyms because of the coding involved with distributing raid passes and gym badges to players. While they said they didn’t have any immediate plans to fix this, it seems they were able to a make a quick change to make Pokemon Go Plus users happy.

As of right now, it’s unclear if using the Pokemon Go Plus only works on gyms that you’ve visited before or if you can use it to spin any gyms.

While this is just a minor “quality of life” improvement, it’s the first change Pokemon Go has made in weeks. And it looks like Pokemon Go has made some other changes too, so stay tuned!