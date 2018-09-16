Pokemon Go’s Regional-Exclusive Pokemon Are Hard to Find in Eggs

Pokemon Go might be giving players a chance to collect certain regional-exclusive Pokemon from eggs, but they certainly aren’t making it easy.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go added the regional-exclusive Pokemon Kangaskhan, Mr Mime, Tauros, and Farfetch’d to the egg pool for Alolan eggs as part of the game’s Ultra Bonus event. From now to the end of September, players have a chance of finding these Pokemon (which can usually only be found by traveling to different parts of the world) when hatching the Alolan eggs collected by opening gifts.

While Pokemon Go noted that the new bonus would give players a chance to fill their Kanto Pokedex, these Pokemon were still quite rare. Players will probably have to hatch lots of Alolan eggs in order to collect the four regional-exclusive Pokemon for their collection.

While Pokémon like Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros are currently hatching from 7km Eggs, they remain very rare. Let us know if you hatch one of these Pokémon by sharing your discoveries on social media. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 13, 2018

So what are the odds of hatching one of these Pokemon? Well, various Pokemon Go research teams think they’ve found the answer. Players only have about a 1 in 8 chance of hatching a regional-exclusive Pokemon when they hatch an Alolan egg. In addition, Mr Mime and Farfetch’d seem to be about twice as rare as Tauros and Kangaskhan.

These aren’t great odds, and it seems to be a money play on Pokemon Go‘s part. After all, players can purchase Super Incubators (or one of the item bundles) from the in-game store in order to make hatching Alolan eggs a bit easier. Instead of walking 7 KM per egg, players can instead walk 4.7 eggs…and hatch multiple eggs at once.

Pokemon Go Players will probably have to open a bunch of gifts and hatch a lot of eggs if they want to make sure their Kanto Pokedex is full. Whether that’s a cost players are willing to pay remains to be seen.