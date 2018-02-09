Pokemon Go Adds More Regional-Exclusive Pokemon

It appears that two or more of Pokemon Go‘s newest Pokemon can only be found in certain regions.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go released a new group of Pokemon into the wilderness. Like other waves released over the last few months, these Pokemon are all “Gen 3” Pokemon originally seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

As with the other waves of new Pokemon, Niantic made several of the Pokemon exclusive to specific regions of the world. Pokemon Go players have identified three Pokemon as regional-exclusive: Illumise, Volbeat, and Tropius.

Volbeat and Illumise are the latest pair of “related” Pokemon to get split up in Pokemon Go. Illumise is only available in North America, South America, and Africa, while Volbeat can be found in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Currently, we don’t know whether Pokemon Go plans to rotate these Pokemon as they said they would do with Solrock and Lunatone, but these Pokemon the same regions as other Pokemon that have swapped places.

Tropius also appears to be a regional-exclusive Pokemon, but players are still working out the exact boundaries for the region it appears. So far, players have spotted Tropius in multiple parts of Africa, along with the southern parts of Spain (specifically the area close to Gibraltar, which is just a short strait away from Africa) and the island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea. Parts of Greece might also be included in Tropius’ spawning region, but we’ve yet to confirm this.

One Pokemon that is NOT regional-exclusive is Chimecho. Several Pokemon Go sites have reported that Chimecho was regional-exclusive to Japan, but players have reported finding it all over the world, albeit at an extremely rare clip.

Here’s the full list of regional-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Go and where to find them:

Tauros: The United States of America and Canada

Heracross: Central and South America, and some southern regions of the United States

Mr. Mime: Europe

Farfetch’d: Parts of Eastern Asia, including Japan

Kangaskhan: Australia

Corsola: In various countries around and south of the Equator (between 31 degrees N and 26 degrees S)

Seviper: North America, South America, and Africa

Plusle: North America, South America, and Africa

Solrock: North America, South America, and Africa

Zangoose: Europe, Asia, and Australia

Minun: Europe, Asia, and Australia

Lunatone: Europe, Asia, and Australia

Relicanth: New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu, and New Caldonia

Torkoal: Parts of Asia/Indian subcontinent, including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates

Volbeat: Europe, Asia, and, Australia

Illumise: North America, South America, Africa

Tropius: Africa, parts of southern Spain, Greece, possibly other parts of Europe close to the Mediterranean Sea