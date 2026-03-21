Limited-Time Pokemon Go Event Boosts Shiny Odds for Every Featured Pokemon

There are few things most Pokemon Go players love more than Shiny hunting. Often, in-game events feature a mix of Pokemon encounters, where not every featured Pokemon can be Shiny. But sometimes, we get extra lucky and can Shiny hunt multiple vent Pokemon at once. That’s the case with the Replay: Water Research Day event on March 21st. The event runs from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, giving players a limited window. But if you’re missing any Water-type Shinies, you won’t want to miss it.

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Pokemon Go‘s Replay: Water Research Day centers on 3 main Field Research Pokemon, plus event-themed Wild Encounters. And every single one of the listed Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. Better yet, players will get boosted Shiny odds for all 3 of the main Field Research encounter Pokemon, making it prime time for Shiny hunting Lotad, Feebas, and Clamperl. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of this short-and-sweet Pokemon Go event.

Boosted Shiny Odds for Pokemon Go Replay: Water Research Day

Image courtesy of Niantic

During the Replay: Water Research Day event, players will be able to complete special Field Research tasks. These new tasks will be available at PokeStops starting at 2 PM local time on March 21st until 5 PM local time that same day. So, make sure you tick off any lingering Field Research on your list to make space for these special Field Research tasks.

The special event-exclusive Field Research will lead to encounters with Clamperl, Feebas, and Lotad. And these encounters come with increased Shiny odds, making it a perfect time to try and Shiny hunt this trio of Water-type Pokemon. Each of them originally had their Shiny forms debut back in 2019 during special research events, so this event is a “replay” bringing back all 3 for players who missed them the first time around.

If you want to increase your Shiny odds even more, you can also add a Paid Timed Research for $1.99. This paid ticket add-on gives you additional tasks and encounters with the same boosted chance of being Shiny. But if you’re out and about spinning PokeStops during the event, you should be able to get plenty of free Field Research encounters with the trio of Water-types. Typically, special event Field Research won’t expire once you’ve claimed it. So you should be able to finish lingering tasks in your queue even after the event ends at 5 PM local time. You just won’t be able to spin to get any new ones.

Image courtesy of Niantic

With those boosted Shiny odds, Clamperl, Feebas, and Lotad are definitely the stars of the show. However, the Replay: Water Research Day does also feature a handful of event-themed Wild Encounters, as well. Magikarp, Chinchou, and Mareanie will appear more frequently in the wild during the event. Their Shiny odds won’t be boosted, but they can all be Shiny. So, you just might get lucky and add one of these Shiny Pokemon to your collection, too. Chincou and Mareanie don’t tend to pop up in the Wild Spawn pool too often these days, so it may be our only chance to chase down those Shinies for a while.

Are you still Shiny hunting any of the Pokemon featured in the Water Research Day event in Pokemon Go? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!