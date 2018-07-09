Pokemon Go Still Makes More Than $2 Million a Day

Players are still spending a ton of money on Pokemon Go, as a new report indicates that the game earns more than $2 million in revenue per day.

While it’s not quite the sensation that it was back in 2016, Pokemon Go is still one of the world’s largest mobile games. A report earlier this month indicated that the game’s player base had expanded to its largest size since its 2016 heyday, and a new report indicates that fans are still spending a LOT of money on the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new report from SensorTower claims that Pokemon Go players spend more than $2 million per day on the game, for a total of $1.8 billion in revenue since the game’s launch. For reference, the game passed the $1 billion in revenue mark in January 2017, so that means that players have still spent nearly a billion additional dollars over the last 18 months.

Players in the United States have spent the most money on Pokemon Go ($607 million), closely followed by Japan ($500 million). Due to the disparity in size between the US’s and Japan’s populations, this means that the average Japanese Pokemon Go player spends a lot more money than the average player in the United States. Germany is a distant third on the total revenue list, but that could explain why the country was chosen to host this summer’s first live event.

It’s very possible that Pokemon Go could remain a strong presence in the mobile market for months or even years to come. Players flocked back to the game after learning that it would tie into the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games for the Nintendo Switch. Plus, features like trading, raid battles, and monthly mini-events keep players much more engaged than they were back in 2016. And there’s still plenty of new Pokemon to add and new features (like PvP battles) that could still be added to the game to give it a boost.

Pokemon Go‘s next big event is Pokemon Go Fest, which will take place on July 14th and 15th in Chicago.