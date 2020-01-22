Pokemon Go Announces Safari Zone Events for US, England, and Taiwan

Pokemon Go has announced four live events for the beginning of 2020. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced its first four live events of 2020, with events taking place in Taichung City in Taiwan, St. Louis, Liverpool, UK, and Philadelphia. All four events will feature exclusive Pokemon and are a mix of ticketed and non-ticketed events. The first event will coincide with the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung City, Taiwan from February 6th through February 9th. This event will feature Electric-type Pokemon Volbeat, Mareep, and Illumise, the third of which is usually only available in North America, South America and Africa.

Pokemon Go‘s two US Safari Zone events will take place in St. Louis from March 27th through March 29th and in Philadelphia from May 8th through May 10th. Both Safari Zones will be ticketed events, with attendees paying $12 for a normal ticket and $18 for an early access ticket. Players who attend the St. Louis Safari Zone event will get the chance to catch Chatot, which typically only appears in the the Southern Hemisphere. Additional details about the Philadelphia event are currently not available.

Finally, the Liverpool Safari Zone event will have a maritime theme and will feature the chance to catch Relicanth, a Pokemon usually only found in New Zealand and other southwest Pacific islands. This event will take place from April 17th to April 19th, and will also be ticketed, with general admission and early access tickets available.

Notably, the announced events do not include a Pokemon Go Live event, which typically takes place in July in Chicago. However, this falls in the second half of the year, so the event is still likely in its planning stages.

You can visit Pokemon Go‘s website for more details, including how to get tickets for the events.