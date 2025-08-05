Pokemon Go Reveals September Community Day Plans

After revealing a Community Day schedule for next season, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has wasted no time announcing what players can expect to see in the month of September. On Sunday, September 14th, the game will be hosting a Community Day event centered around Flabebe, the Fairy-type Pokemon. The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and players will have an increased chance of finding its Shiny variant during those hours. Of course, as Pokemon Go fans are well-aware, Flabebe has multiple forms, and the one that appears during the event will vary based on the player’s location.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For players located in North America, the Yellow Flower Flabebe will be appearing commonly during the event. Meanwhile, Blue Flower Flabebe will appear in the Asia-Pacific region, and Red Flower Flabebe will be found in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Players in all regions will also have a chance at running into the Orange Flower and White Flower forms of Flabebe. Niantic isn’t making any changes to Flabebe’s regional availability for this event, which might come as a slight disappointment to players hoping to complete their collections.

image courtesy of the pokemon company, niantic

No matter what color Flabebe you find, the Shiny versions are all essentially the same. The differences are pretty subtle to start, but become more pronounced as Flabebe evolves. Rather than the standard green, Flabebe’s body takes on a light purple color, as do its eyes, leaving the flower itself unchanged. That color scheme continues as it evolves, with Floette’s antennae/eyelashes also adopting that purple look. By the time it evolves into Florges the purple is a little darker, and it’s easier to notice as the Pokemon has gotten much bigger.

Players that evolve Floette during the event and through September 21st at 10 p.m. local time will obtain a Florges that knows a special Featured Attack. This time around, it’s the Charged Attack Chilling Water. When used in Trainer Battles, Chilling Water has a power of 60, and it also lowers the opposing Pokemon’s attack by one stage. That effect is removed in Gyms and Raids, but there is a trade-off: instead, the power is increased to 65. Evolving Floette can take a bit of effort, but Niantic is easing the requirement for this event. Between Community Day and September 21st, Florges will only require seven hearts to evolve, rather than the usual 20.

Flabebe Community Day will have plenty of other bonuses for Pokemon Go players to look forward to beyond that. Players can expect double Candy on Catches, and a doubled chance of getting Candy XL for players that are over Level 31. Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will last for a total of three hours. Players can also expect 1/4 distance on Egg Hatches, and a boost to the number of Special Trades that can be performed per day through September 21st. During that time, all trades will also require half the amount of overall Stardust.

Do you plan on checking out this Community Day event? Which Pokemon do you think we’ll see featured in October and November? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!