Pokemon Go has announced a full slate of September events. Coming fresh off their announcement of the Season of Mischief and its multi-month long storyline, Pokemon Go has also announced several new events that will take place in September. These events will include a new Psychic Spectacular featuring the debut of a new Pokemon to Pokemon Go, and a new Fashion Week event with new costume-wearing Pokemon. The Psychic Spectacular will run from September 8th to September 13th, while Fashion Week will run from September 21st through September 28th.

Pokemon Go previously announced a kickoff event to celebrate the Season of Mischief, a new themed season focused on the official arrival to Hoopa to the game. This event will run on September 5th and will feature a new Special Research quest and rotating spawns of certain Dark-type, Psychic-type, and Ghost-type Pokemon. Players who complete the Season of Mischief's Special Research (which runs through the end of November) will encounter the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa.

September also will come with several new changes to coincide with the upcoming month. Lugia and the Lake Trio (Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf) will be the new 5-Star raid bosses for the entire month. Lugia will know the move Aeroblast, while the Lake Trio's Shiny variants will all be available for the first time. The Mega Raids are also getting a new cycle, with Mega Slowbro appearing from September 1st through September 14th and Mega Houndoom appearing from September 14th through October 1st.

Ditto will be the Research Breakthrough reward for the month, and players can now encounter Shiny Ditto for the first time in random encounters. Previously, Shiny Ditto was only available a reward for participating in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which took place earlier this year.

The Spotlight hours for the month are as follows:

September 7th - Spoink; 2x Catch Stardust

September 14th - Baltoy; 2x Catch Experience

September 21st - Skitty; 2x Catch Candy

September 28th - Alolan Meowth; 2x Transfer Candy

Pokemon Go will also continue to release weekly boxes containing a Remote Raid Pass and other items.