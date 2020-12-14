Pokemon Go's Shiny Celebi Event Starts Today

Pokemon Go's newest event, which features Special Research that leads to an encounter with a Shiny Celebi, starts today. The multi-event ties in with the new movie Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle and features a variety of perks and bonuses, including the return of Jessie and James to the game, a new costumed Pikachu and more. The first part of the event starts today, December 14th, at 8 AM local time and runs through December 17th at 10 PM local time. Here's what you need to know about this newest Pokemon Go event:

Distracted By Something Shiny Special Research

The biggest draw of the new event is the four-stage Special Research quest, which ends in an encounter with a Shiny Celebi. Each stage comes with three separate tasks to complete with various individual and stage awards.

Stage 1: Rewards - Diglett Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Transfer 10 Pokemon: Reward - 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon: Reward - Nuzleaf Encounter

Evolve 3 Grass-type Pokemon: Reward - Cottonee Encounter

Stage 2: Rewards - Pinsir Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Play with your buddy 10 times: Reward - Poffin

Take a snapshot of a Grass-type Pokemon: Reward - Combee Encounter

Give your buddy 10 treats: Reward - Cherubi Encounter

Stage 3: Rewards - Vibrava Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Defeat Jessie or James 4 times: Reward - 5 Max Revives

Make 5 Great Curveball throws: Reward - Hoothoot Encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs: Reward - Whimsicott Encounter

Stage 4: Rewards - Shiny Celebi Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Free Reward - 500 XP

Free Reward - Oddish Encounter

Free Reward - Foongus Encounter

Jessie and James Battles

After a several month absence, Jessie and James are back with new Pokemon. The two trainers will appear in their Meowth balloon, with Scyther and Pinsir on their teams. Additionally, Wobbuffet and Meowth will photobomb snapshots at random.

Shiny Rufflet

Shiny Rufflet was added to the game as part of the event. The Normal/Flying-type Pokemon can be found in raids or from 5 KM eggs during the event. The Shiny variant (seen below) has lighter-colored body feathers and cream colored plumage.

(Photo: Reddit)

Boosted Spawns

The event also features boosted spawns of several Pokemon, including Hoothoot, Nuzleaf, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble, Durant, Roggenrola, Caterpie, Diglett, and Woobat. A new costumed Pikachu wearing an Explorer's Hat is also available.