‘Pokemon Go’ Kicks Off Kanto Event With More Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go players can now obtain two new families of Shiny Pokemon as part of this month’s special Kanto Event.

Players have discovered that Shiny versions of Geodude and Grimer have appeared in the wild, coinciding with the start of Pokemon Go‘s Kanto-themed event. Geodude, Grimer, and other Pokemon are all spawning in greater numbers along with other Kanto Pokemon.

Shiny Pokemon have alternate coloration than their normal forms and are typically extremely rare. A Shiny Geodude has a bright orange hide, while Grimer’s sludge is a greenish-grey golor instead of its usual purple.

Pokemon Go announced the huge event earlier this week as a reward for players completing all three sets of Global Challenges this summer. Players will have opportunities to battle the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres this week, followed by the arrival of Mewtwo as a normal Raid Boss next week. Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres also have Shiny variants that can be obtained after beating them in Raid Battles.

In addition, Pokemon Go is also giving players the chance to hatch regional-exclusive Pokemon Mr Mime, Kangaskhan, Farfetch’d, and Tauros from the Alolan eggs picked up from opening gifts. The otherwise regional-exclusive Pokemon will only appear in eggs through the end of September. Interestingly, both Geodude and Grimer have Alolan variants, and it’s unclear whether they can be Shiny too.

Pokemon Go has periodically added Shiny Pokemon at the start of events, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that players discovered the two new Shiny Pokemon so quickly. Pokemon Go even teased the addition of new Shiny Pokemon in their tweet announcing the start of their big event.

Trainers, as a part of our Ultra Bonus Event, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres return to Raid Battles around the world! With some luck, you might even encounter a Shiny Pokémon… //t.co/trGGLyA6Kg pic.twitter.com/iX67dFtKCl — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 13, 2018

Players can take advantage of the Kanto event now, and different phases of the event will run through next October.