Pokemon Go Celebrates Pokemon Home Integration With Shiny Meltan Event

Pokemon Go will launch a new event to celebrate its recent integration with the Pokemon Home app. Pokemon Go announced new details about its Pokemon Home event, which will add Shiny Meltan and Shiny Slowpoke to the game for the first time. The event begins on November 17th and will run through November 23rd. During the event, players can activate their Mystery Box for a chance to encounter a Shiny Meltan, a rare variant version of the Pokemon Go exclusive Mythical Pokemon. Unlike other Shiny Pokemon, the Shiny Meltan will leave the game after the end of the event, so you'll need to catch one while you can.

Pokemon Go added the ability to connect to Pokemon Home last week. Players can link up their Pokemon Go game to Pokemon Home in their settings and then spend Transporter Energy to send Pokemon from Pokemon Go into the cloud storage app. Once a Pokemon is sent over to Pokemon Home, it can't be sent back. However, the transfer automatically activates the Mystery Box, and players who make at least one transfer to Pokemon Home automatically receive a Gigantamax Melmetal in their Pokemon Home account.

Other perks for the event include the appearance of Alolan Sandshrew, Zubat, Alolan Digglet, Slowpoke, Magnemite, Ditty, Porygon, Hoothott, Remoraid, Whismur, Lileep, Anorith, Cottonee, Foongus in the wild, along with the appearance of Alolan Vulpix, Slowpoke, Magnemite, Shix, Timbur, and Klink in raids. Players can also complete an event-exclusive Timed Research to earn Pidgeot Mega Energy, and encounters with Slowpoke and Gible. Mega Pidgeot will also receive a CP boost during the event period. The Legendary Swords of Justice Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will also appear in 5-star raids during the event.

Players also can purchase special avatar items based on Melmetal from the in-game shop.

Mystery Boxes take 72 hours to recharge, so you'll want to activate the box on the 17th, the 20th, and the 23rd if you want to maximize your chances of finding a Shiny Meltan. The Mystery Boxes act like incense, but only attract Meltan to your area.

The Pokemon Go event starts on November 17th at 8 AM local time.