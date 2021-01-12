Pokemon Go's Sinnoh Celebration Event Starts Today

✖

Pokemon Go's newest event is officially underway. The Sinnoh Celebration Event starts at 10 AM local time today and will bring increased spawns of fan-favorite Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. The event follows the previous Kalos Celebration and Unova Celebration events and will be followed up by a Hoenn Celebration event later this month. All of these events are a precursor to the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto ticketed event, which will take place in mid-February. The Sinnoh region was explored in Pokemon Diamond, Pokemon Pearl, and Pokemon Platinum, and the Starter Pokemon from those games are among the Pokemon featured in the event. Full details about the Sinnoh Celebration event is below:

Sinnoh Celebration Event - Times and Dates

The Sinnoh Celebration Event starts today, January 12th at 10 AM local time and will run until January 17th at 8 PM local time.

Sinnoh Celebration Event - Featured Pokemon

Featured Pokemon appearing in the wild includes Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Bidoof, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Drifloon, Glameow, Purugly, Hippopotas, Skorupi, and Snover.

Players can also collect 5 KM eggs to find Kricketot, Budew, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, Bonsly, Hippopotas, and Croagunk.

Sinnoh Celebration Event - Featured Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Buizel will appear as a new Shiny Pokemon. The Shiny Buizel is one of several "golden" Shiny Pokemon and has a dark blue inflation sac. You can check out a video of Shiny Buizel below:

Sinnoh Celebration - Raid Pokemon

Heatran will be the featured Legendary Pokemon appearing in 5-Star raids. Heatran is particularly vulnerable to Ground-type attacks, so players should load up on Pokemon like Garchomp, Rhyperior, Groudon, or Excadrill when forming their team.

Additionally, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Shinx, Buizel, and Gible will appear in 1-Star raids, Lopunny, Hippowdon, Toxicroack, and Lumineon will appear in 3-Star raids.

Sinnoh Celebration - Collection Challenge

The Collection Challenge will feature Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Shadow Stunky, and Shadow Snover. Players who complete the Collection Challenge will receive Stardust, a Magnetic Lure, and 15 Ultra Balls.